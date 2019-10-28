Wynn’s potential return could be a big boost for an offensive line that has been hit hard by injuries and has had many moving parts over the first eight weeks of the season.

It was an encouraging sign for the left tackle, who has been on injured reserve since suffering turf toe in Week 2 against the Dolphins. The second-year player can officially begin practicing this week, and Bill Belichick said: “It’s a possibility. . . . We’ll see how it goes.’’

FOXBOROUGH — Isaiah Wynn spilled into the locker room with the Patriots other offensive linemen late Monday afternoon, seemingly fresh out of meeting or film session.

Advertisement

The former first-rounder, who missed his rookie season because of a ruptured Achilles’, made steady progress late in training camp and showed during his brief game action that he has the skills to thrive as Tom Brady’s blindside protector.

Wynn is a widebody with quick feet and lateral movement allowing him to run defensive ends around the pocket. The 6-foot-2-inch, 310-pounder also has strong initial punch and gets his arms extended into defenders’ chest plates, striking quickly to get keep bull rushers at bay.

“He’s good. He’s a good player. But we’ve got to get him out there,’’ offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said Monday. “You know, I’m sure there will be some type of process as far as getting him ready . . . I’m just coaching the guys that are out there every day.’’

Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia sounded an optimistic note on the future of Isaiah Wynn Monday. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

In addition to Wynn, the Patriots lost starting center David Andrews (blood clots in his lungs), and right guard Shaq Mason missed Sunday’s win with an ankle injury.

It’s been tough for Scarnecchia to find a consistent starting five, but he said it’s not a unique situation.

“I think every year is a challenge. And certainly we’ve been in situations like this before, and I just think that it’s part of playing the game of football in the National Football League,’’ he said. “You have guys that get hurt for periods of time, and that’s nothing new, and so you just put the next guy in there and you get going and you try to do as good as you can do.’’

Advertisement

Scarnecchia said he’s been pleased with the job done by the guys who have stepped into starting roles, including center Ted Karras, left tackle Marshall Newhouse, and right guard James Ferentz.

“Yeah, I mean they’re going out there trying to do the best they can. And they work really hard. I’m grateful for every guy we have in our offensive line group. They all prepare very hard every week and they try to do the best they can. And I’m grateful for that.’’

Scarnecchia, who has been a Patriots assistant for 34 years, said any struggles the patchwork offensive line has experienced — the club is ranked 23 in rushing yards per game at 95.2 — fall on him first and foremost.

“I think it’s everything. We have to do things better,’’ he said. “I have to coach better. I have to coach a lot better than I’ve been coaching, so I’d start with that. We have to do things a lot better than we’ve been doing. I know what I really believe in, and we’re not seeing enough of what I believe in out there, so I’m not getting my message across. I think I have to do a lot better job than what I’ve been doing.’’

Advertisement

One player who won’t be helping this year is tackle Yodny Cajuste. The third-round pick out of West Virginia is likely to remain on the reserve/NFI list.

“He’s probably not ready to do anything and probably won’t be until next year,’’ Scarnecchia said.

If Wynn does start practicing, it would use the team’s second and final return from IR designation as receiver N’Keal Harry already has been practicing for two weeks. Harry is eligible to be activated in time for Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

. . .

The Patriots filled their roster spot vacancy by re-signing quarterback Cody Kessler. The three-year veteran was originally signed Sept. 25 and was released Oct. 15. The 26-year-old played in 17 career games with 12 starts and drew high praise from Bill Belichick in his first go around in New England. “Cody’s done a nice job for us. He’s really smart,’’ the coach said earlier this month. “He’s out there calling plays, signaling receivers, making adjustments like he’s been here longer than the two weeks or whatever it is. He’s picked things up very quickly and has a good rapport with all of the players and is willing to do whatever we’ve asked him to do.’’ . . . Belichick, who previously said he didn’t plan on coaching into his 70s, hinted that he may reverse course on that school of thought. “When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like,’’ the 67-year-old coach said during his weekly spot on WEEI. “So, I’m not really sure if that’s an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn’t feel that way. Now that I’m closer to that age, I don’t know.’’

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.