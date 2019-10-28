The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal, which is the first completed trade between the teams that share MetLife Stadium as their home.

The New York Jets traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants on Monday for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never truly lived up to his lofty draft status. He has 17 career sacks, but none in seven games this season for the struggling Jets.

ESPN first reported the trade Monday, a day before the NFL’s trade deadline.

Williams is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. The fifth-rounder the Jets are receiving could become a fourth-rounder if the Giants sign Williams to a contract extension.

Williams deal possible

The Washington Redskins relented on their season-long stance that they will not trade holdout left tackle Trent Williams, raising the possibility that a deal could be completed before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

However, there also was lingering skepticism around the league that a team will make an offer for Williams substantial enough to prompt the Redskins to complete a trade.

Multiple people familiar with the views of the Redskins’ front office said that a trade of Williams, a former Pro Bowl selection, could happen. One member of the organization said that such a deal is ‘‘always possible,’’ but also expressed surprise that speculation about a Williams trade resurfaced Monday.

The league-owned NFL Network first reported that the Redskins were open to the possibility of trading Williams.

Dolphins trade Drake

The Arizona Cardinals acquired running back Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2020. The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth season in the league and gives the Cardinals some depth at the banged-up running back position. Starter David Johnson has missed most of the past two weeks with an ankle injury, and backup Chase Edmonds injured his hamstring in the team’s 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Drake has played in six games this season, running for 174 yards and averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade linebacker Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick. A fifth-round pick from Memphis in 2018, Avery played 16 games — starting five — for Cleveland last season and showed potential as an edge rusher. However, he has been active for only two games this season and general manager John Dorsey figured it was time to move the 6-foot, 250-pounder, who can also play defensive end.

Quinn safe — for now

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he’s using the bye week to take a look at the head coaching situation of his struggling team.

Blank said Sunday that he wants to get through it before deciding the future of Dan Quinn, whose team has lost six straight and 12 of 16.

‘‘We'll take the next couple of weeks during this bye period of time and evaluate where we are and whatever decision we have to make will be made for the right reasons for the long term,’’ Blank said.

‘‘We certainly have a lot of intelligence on this coaching staff. Besides Dan, we have three other (former) head coaches. We've got four general managers in the building beyond Thomas [Dimitroff]. You know, the knowledge base is there, but the performance is not.’’

The hurt locker

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, who ripped Denver’s coaches for their play-calling in their last-minute loss at Indianapolis on Sunday, won’t play next week because of a herniated disk in his neck. Coach Vic Fangio said backup Brandon Allen will start Sunday when the Broncos (2-6) host the Cleveland Browns (2-5).

C.J. Mosley won’t be back anytime soon for the New York Jets. The star linebacker will miss five to six more weeks as he continues to deal with a groin injury that has sidelined him for most of the season. Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Mosley will try to avoid surgery, with the hope he might be able to return during the final weeks.