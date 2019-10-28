While Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waited outside the visitors’ locker room for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Sunday evening, there was another person right by his side: his nine-year-old son Ben.

Brady and Ben stayed for a lengthy chat with Beckham Jr., well after both locker rooms had cleared out following New England’s 27-13 victory to improve to 8-0. During his weekly radio interview with WEEI Monday morning, Brady was not asked about the trio’s topic of conversation.

He did explain how his son became such a fan of a non-Patriot player.