The big news Tuesday was Williams returning to the Redskins. A person with knowledge of the situation said the left tackle ended his season-long holdout after not getting traded.

The NFL trade deadline was a dud this year but only because teams didn’t wait for the cutoff to swap draft picks and established stars, something they’d been doing since August.

Trent Williams stayed put, as did Josh Norman , Chris Harris Jr., and Le’Veon Bell . Jamal Adams , Melvin Gordon, and Patrick Peterson aren’t going anywhere, either.

Williams had not reported all season because of a dispute with the team over the handling of a medical situation.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection needed to be eligible to play at least six regular-season games to accrue a year of his contract and not have it tolled.

During Cleveland’s recent bye week, Browns general manager John Dorsey said he had spoken with Redskins president Bruce Allen about acquiring Williams. But when asked if there would be a deal, Dorsey said, ‘‘it takes two to tango.’’

But the trade deadine was a snoozer. Most of the big moves had already happened:

■ Marcus Peters, whom the Rams shipped to Baltimore to make room for Jalen Ramsey, who forced his way out of Jacksonville.

■ Leonard Williams, who went from the Jets to the Giants for a pair of picks.

■ Emmanuel Sanders, who gave the 49ers another playmaker along with a fifth-round pick from Denver for third- and fourth-rounders.

■ And Michael Bennett, who bolstered Dallas’ pass rush after wearing out his welcome in New England.

Also, the Eagles acquired edge rusher Genard Avery from the Browns, the Cardinals added running back Kenyan Drake from Miami, and Seattle propped up its secondary by getting safety Quandre Diggs from Detroit in a move that upset several players on the Lions (3-3-1), who aren’t ready to give up on the season.

Bengals bench Dalton

With no wins at the season’s midpoint, the Bengals figured it was time to end Andy Dalton’s tenure and see if rookie Ryan Finley is their quarterback of the future.

Coach Zac Taylor decided to bench Dalton, ending his nine-season run as a starter. The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years .

The first-year coach decided to use the bye week to get Finley — a fourth-round pick from North Carolina State — ready to face the Ravens Nov. 10 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Dolphins’ Howard out

The Dolphins’ shutdown cornerback has been shut down. Xavien Howard was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury that bothered him in recent weeks, a big blow for a team that has lost its first seven games.

The Dolphins acquired cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick in 2020 from the Rams for an undisclosed future draft choice.

Talib, 33 is on injured reserve with a rib injury.

The 12-year veteran defensive back might not play again this season, and might never play for the rebuilding Dolphins.

Gun charge for Kearse

Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was charged with multiple gun and alcohol counts after authorities said he was driving impaired while a loaded handgun containing more than two dozen rounds was on the floor of his car.

The 25-year-old Kearse was arrested early Sunday after he drove his car onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

Jaguars WR Lee on IR

The Jaguars placed receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve for the second straight season, likely signaling the end of his time in Jacksonville. A second-round draft pick from USC in 2014, Lee sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday’s victory against the Jets . . . The Falcons released kicker Matt Bryant, cutting ties with the leading scorer in franchise history for the second time in less than a year. The Falcons brought in Younghoe Koo as Bryant’s replacement. Koo tried out with Patriots and was briefly on their practice squad. Bryant missed five of 14 field goal attempts this season.