The Patriots have already dealt defensive end Michael Bennett and acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu , but more moves could be coming.

Monday, October 28

• NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Washington Redskins are “open to dealing” left tackle Trent Williams, who was first linked to the Patriots during training camp. Williams, disgruntled over Washington’s medical staff, has not yet played in a game this season.

• Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said the Patriots are “still in the market” for a receiver, even after they traded for Sanu.

Will Matt Ryan be traded to the Bears? Will the Bills trade for a WR?@JayGlazer answers your questions in this #AskGlazer! pic.twitter.com/FXSOibtFR3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2019

• Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported tight ends Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati Bengals) and O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) are “players that appeal to the Patriots.” La Canfora also reported that some general managers believe coach Bill Belichick will pursue Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. He also floated out the possibility that the team could re-acquire offensive tackle Nate Solder from the New York Giants.

Sunday, October 27

• Former Patriots coaching assistant Michael Lombardi said Sunday the team was “not involved in any deals” because of its limited cap space. The team has $2.8 million in room.

I would never say never, but the Pats are not involved in any deals right now, as they are limited in cap room. The trade of Bennett was essentially for Sanu, in terms of cap room. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 27, 2019

