The Patriots announced Tuesday they are releasing kicker Mike Nugent.
To fill his spot on the roster, they are signing veteran Nick Folk, per reports.
The 37-year-old Nugent, who was signed to replace an injured Stephen Gostkowski earlier this season, was 5-for-8 on field goal attempts and 15-for-16 when it came to extra points. Last week against the Browns, he was 2-for-4 on field-goal chances.
He’s replaced by Folk, who has kicked for Dallas, the New York Jets and Tampa, and has a career 80 percent rate when it comes to field goal attempts. Folk, who will turn 35 next month, spent part of last season with the Bucs, and was 6-for-11 in four games.
He held the AAF record for longest field goal at 55 yards.
Nugent was cut ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. See live updates from the deadline here.
