The Patriots announced Tuesday they are releasing kicker Mike Nugent.

To fill his spot on the roster, they are signing veteran Nick Folk, per reports.

The 37-year-old Nugent, who was signed to replace an injured Stephen Gostkowski earlier this season, was 5-for-8 on field goal attempts and 15-for-16 when it came to extra points. Last week against the Browns, he was 2-for-4 on field-goal chances.