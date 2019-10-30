Williams did not practice Wednesday and was not in the locker room when it was open to reporters. Callahan, who was offensive line coach before taking over for the fired Jay Gruden , said he spoke with Williams for an hour and that the 31-year-old took part in morning meetings.

Williams previously had a growth on his head removed, and the dispute that led to his holdout centered on the medical staff and handling of that situation. Williams reported to the facility Tuesday, and the Redskins got a roster exemption for him.

Callahan was noncommittal about whether Williams would play for Washington this season. The Redskins are 1-7.

Mayfield frustration bubbles over

Baker Mayfield’s frustration finally boiled over.

The losing is beating him. Annoyed with a reporter’s question about a drive at the end of the first half in last week’s loss at New England, the Browns fiery quarterback abruptly ended his weekly interview session on Wednesday and stormed off.

Mayfield, who is tied for the NFL lead with 12 interceptions, grew increasingly agitated when a reporter asked him about a failed two-minute drive in a 27-13 loss to the Patriots. The Browns were called for a penalty, which Mayfield said prevented them from moving the ball.

‘‘Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,’’ Mayfield chirped. ‘‘That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What?’’

Mayfield then disgustedly walked away from the lectern and toward his locker.

Soon after, the former No. 1 overall pick went on Twitter to explain his dissatisfaction.

‘‘Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it,’’ Mayfield wrote. ‘‘I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated.”

Jets’ Adams unhappy

Jets safety Jamal Adams said he is still bothered general manager Joe Douglas listened to trade offers for him before the NFL’s deadline to deal players. Adams said he told Douglas last Friday he wanted to remain with the Jets and was then angered when people he says he trusts told him the GM was answering calls from other teams inquiring about the safety’s availability. Adams said the Patriots don’t take calls for quarterback Tom Brady, and the Rams don’t for star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Adams says he puts himself in that category of elite players. Douglas and coach Adam Gase asked to speak with Adams, but he said he wasn’t yet ready to talk to them . . . The NFL received its lowest overall score in racial and gender hiring practices in 15 years, according a new diversity report. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport released its annual racial and gender report card, giving the NFL a B for racial hiring practices and a C-plus for gender hiring practices. This gave the NFL a combined B-minus grade for its overall score of 79.3%, a notable decrease from its score of 81.6% last year. Most notably, the B for racial hiring practices broke a streak of nine consecutive years of earning an A-minus or higher. The NFL’s score for race was 82.3%, 6.7 percentage points lower than last year’s score of 89%. The score for gender was 76%, a two-percentage point increase from 2018.

Mahomes to play Sunday?

The Chiefs remain hopeful that injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be available when they play the Vikings on Sunday. Mahomes, who dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver, practiced on a limited basis last week before he was declared out Friday. Matt Moore started in his place and played well against the Packers in a 31-24 loss. ‘‘We’ll see how it goes. I’m taking it day by day here,’’ Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. ‘‘I’m going to watch them do their thing and see how they do.’’ . . . Andy Dalton disagreed with his benching by the Bengals and the way they waited until shortly before the trade deadline to inform him, leaving no time to see if another team was interested. Coach Zac Taylor decided Tuesday to switch to rookie Ryan Finley so the 0-8 Bengals can start making long-term decisions on the quarterback spot. If Finely struggles, the Bengals could draft another quarterback next year. ‘‘I talked to everybody in the team meeting today and just said I don’t agree with the decision, but I’m here and I’m going to do my part and I’m going to be the same guy that I’ve been since I’ve got here,’’ the ninth-year veteran said.

McDermott defends standing pat

Bills coach Sean McDermott defended Buffalo’s decision to stand pat at the trade deadline by raising memories of what he called ‘‘irresponsible decisions’’ made by past regimes. Though McDermott didn’t mention any names, it’s clear he was referring to former general manager Doug Whaley, who was fired a day after completing the 2017 draft. Whaley was best remembered for trading Buffalo’s 2015 first-round pick to move up five spots in the 2014 draft to select receiver Sammy Watkins fourth overall. Watkins had three inconsistent, and injury-shortened seasons in Buffalo before being traded in August 2017 . . . Veteran cornerback Josh Robinson abruptly retired, leaving the Jaguars in the middle of his eighth NFL season. Robinson told coach Doug Marrone about his decision before the team’s morning meeting. Robinson, xx, had played in every game this season, all on special teams . . . Misdemeanor charges have been dropped against Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who had been accused of injuring his girlfriend during a fight in their western Pennsylvania hotel room this month. Authorities said the woman no longer wanted to pursue charges.