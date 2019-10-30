FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady popped up on the injury report Wednesday afternoon as the Patriots quarterback was listed as a limited participant with a right shoulder injury as the club began to install its game plan for Sunday night’s game in Baltimore.

Tom Brady was in good spirits during Wednesday’s practice despite being listed on the team’s injury report.

Brady was sacked three times in the win over the Browns and came down particularly hard on the right shoulder when an unblocked Eric Murray dropped him on a second-quarter sack.

The 20-year veteran was tad slow to get up but showed no ill effects from the hit and finished with 259 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Brady, who has thrown for 2,251 yards and 13 TDs this season, is one of the most durable players in NFL history. The 42-year-old has only missed games once because of injury when he tore his ACL and MCL in the 2008 season opener.

From talking to Mohamed Sanu, the Patriots newest receiver, it seemed like Brady was active at practice as they continue to work to get on the same page.

“I’m working my way,’’ said Sanu. “I’m slightly on, like, the first couple letters of the sentence, but I’m getting there.’’

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who called Brady, “definitely the GOAT,’’ said that while he was more concerned with the Patriots defense, “to get a win versus [Brady], it would be pretty cool, so I’m going in there trying to win.’’

The Patriots added a third quarterback this week when Cody Kessler was signed for the second time this season. Rookie Jarrett Stidham is the top backup.

A for attendance

Drake set the mood for practice as the rapper’s hit, “Started from the Bottom,’’ thumped through the speakers during the portion of the session open to the media.

“Now my whole team here,’’ are a part of the lyrics to song, appropriate on a day when the Patriots had full attendance for the full-pads workout.

Included in the group was left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who has been out with turf toe since the Dolphins game in Week 2; tight end Matt LaCosse, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since the Giants game in Week 6; and new kicker Nick Folk (wearing No. 2), who unseated Mike Nugent on Tuesday.

Wynn’s appearance is the most significant as it means he’s been designated to return and closing the book on any other players returning from injured reserve, most notably fullbacks James Develin (neck) and Jakob Johnson (shoulder).

The second-year player foreshadowed that he may be returning hours before practice when he tweeted, “Good morning Twitter fam! I hope everybody’s #WinWithWynnWednesday is off to a good start!”

Wynn won’t be eligible to play until the Patriots host the Cowboys on Nov. 24. The club has games in Baltimore and Philadelphia sandwiched around the bye week before then.

LaCosse may not be ready to play against the Ravens, but with the bye week added in, he could be on track to play face the Eagles. Fellow tight end Ryan Izzo, who has missed the last two weeks because of a concussion, also was on hand and his availability likely played a role in the clue releasing Eric Tomlinson earlier in the week.

As for the kicking situation, Belichick said he “thought we needed to make a change,’’ and that Folk’s “had a very successful career, but we’ll see where we’re at.’’

Watson pads résumé

Tight end Ben Watson has added a new job title to his résumé, as he’s lined up at fullback against the Jets and Browns. “No!” the 16-year veteran said with some animation when asked if he’s ever played that role before. “And it probably didn’t look like I had any experience, either. It was one of those things where you’re called on to do a lot of different things on this team, and you do your best at it – and that’s what I did.’’ He also joked that he might politic offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for a goal-line carry “if it’s inside the [1-yard line], I don’t want to take too many hits.’’ . . . In addition to Brady, receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring); running back Rex Burkhead (foot); LaCosse and Izzo; guard Shaq Mason; and safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) also were listed as limited . . . For the Ravens, safety Earl Thomas (knee) did not participate, while receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), corners Jimmy Smith (knee) and Maurice Canady (thigh); and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) were limited.

