GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers reach the halfway point of their season undefeated, beating the Arizona Cardinals, 28-25, on Thursday night.

San Francisco (8-0) fell behind, 7-0, but responded with three touchdowns — including one as time expired in the second quarter after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury called a timeout and gave the 49ers a second chance on fourth down — to take a 21-7 halftime lead.

The 49ers were in control until about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Andy Isabella caught a short pass and sprinted 88 yards to help the Cardinals pull to 28-25.