“I’m not hurt,’’ the quarterback said Friday after New England wrapped up its final practice of the week.

FOXBOROUGH — With three simple words, Tom Brady eliminated any doubt about whether he’d be front and center on Sunday night when the Patriots face the rival Ravens in Baltimore.

Tom Brady is playing Sunday, as if there was ever a doubt.

Brady caused some minor tremors across the local landscape when he was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a right shoulder ailment.

“I’m off the injury report [as of Thursday],’’ Brady said. “I’m a quick healer. Yeah, I feel pretty good. Thank you.’’

Brady said he’s had a second straight “good” week working with Mohamed Sanu, and he was asked about the report that said he campaigned to trade for the receiver.

Brady went general with his answer and said, “Everybody likes him, that’s why he’s here.’’

He reiterated that the more time and reps he gets with Sanu will be key to their chemistry.

“It’s hard to be on the same page within a week, so we’re just going to try to communicate through things and talk through them,’’ he said. “There’s a lot of things that come in the game, practice, past games, things that he’s done, things that we’ve done. Football’s a game about anticipation, so, the good part is that a veteran player, you know how to play football. It’s not like a rookie that they don’t know what the real expectation is. He’s been a part of some great offenses, so it’s really incorporating him into what we do and him learning the terminology, so that he can play fast and we can play with anticipation.’’

. . .

Nick Folk is set to make his Patriots debut against the Ravens, the first NFL action for the veteran kicker since Oct. 5, 2017, when he missed three field goals (from 56, 49, and 31 yards) as the New England beat the Buccaneers, 19-14, in Tampa.

Folk, who will be 35 Tuesday, said Friday he was injured toward the end of his run with the the Buccaneers and he was so motivated to prove he could still play he joined the now-defunct Alliance of American Football last January.

Folk, who supplants Mike Nugent, was asked if he felt any additional pressure to make a good impression in his first game.

“There’s always pressure,’’ he said. You’re always expected to perform – first game, last game, middle of the season,’’ he said. “I try to take it one kick at a time, one game at a time.’’

Folk said he’s been “following [punter] Jake [Bailey] and [long snapper] Joe [Cardona] around” to get up to speed with his new team.

“It’s been fun, a good experience so far,’’ he said.’’

. . .

Bill Belichick wasn’t ready to reveal a plan for N’Keal Harry, who is eligible to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday’s game, but he did shed some light on what the rookie receiver has been working on since returning to practice two weeks ago.

“He works hard,’’ the coach said Friday. “He’s worked hard at everything — special teams role, offense. So yeah, we’ll see how it goes here for the weekend.’’

The Patriots have five receivers on the depth chart (not including special teams captain Matthew Slater), so it’s likely at least one would be made inactive if Harry makes the game-day cut.

Fellow rookies Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers would seem the most logical candidates. With Harry working with the special teams (he returned nine punts for 152 yards last season at Arizona State), it’s possible Olszewski, who has been nursing ankle and hamstring injuries, gets Sunday night off.

. . .

Containing Lamar Jackson from running wild will be priority No. 1 for the Patriots’ top-rated defense and locking down the Ravens quarterback’s downfield targets will be a key factor as it allows the front seven to pursue.

One of the more dangerous Baltimore threats is rookie Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the only receiver taken ahead of Harry last April. Brown was plucked at No. 25 and Harry was the 32d selection.

Brown has exceptional burst and acceleration, though Belichick said Brown possesses another trait that separates him.

“We’ve seen fast guys before — and he’s one of them — but I’d say his ability to track the ball is very good,’’ the coach said. “So, I’d say that’s the difference between the good and the great deep receivers is not just speed, but the ability to track, and catch, and play the ball at some unusual angles.’’

Belichick said Jackson puts “a nice touch” on his deep throws.

“He’s made a lot of good throws 40, 50 yards down the field, just drop the ball right on a dime, and Brown tracks it really well,’’ said the coach.

Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury but Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday he expects Brown to play.

. . .

Josh Gordon was claimed by the Seahawks, which means 27 teams passed. The move will save the Patriots roughly $1 million on the salary cap. Belichick said the club released the receiver “because he was healthy . . . he passed his physical.’’ As for Gordon’s time in New England, Belichick said, “that’s all in the past. I’m looking to Baltimore at this point.’’ . . . James White (toe) was added to the Patriots injury report. He was listed as limited and is questionable for the Ravens game. Same goes for receivers Julian Edelman (chest/shoulder) and Olszewski (ankle/hamstring); tight ends Ryan Izzo (concussion) and Matt LaCosse (knee); running back Rex Burkhead (foot); guard Shaq Mason (ankle); and safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) . . . Sam Jankovich, who once served as the Patriots chief executive officer, died Wednesday. He was 85.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.