Former Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN.
Gordon had been placed on injured reserve on Oct. 23 with a “minor injury designation” that required the Patriots to release him once healthy, which the organization did on Oct. 31. Gordon, 28, will be a free agent at season’s end. He had 20 catches for 287 yards in six games this season.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not have much to say when asked Friday about the decision to part ways with Gordon.
“We released him because he was healthy,” said Belichick “He passed his physical.”
Asked about what his overall experience with Gordon was like, Belichick did not offer any details.
“Yeah, I mean, that’s all in the past,” said Belichick. “I’m looking to Baltimore at this point. There have been a lot of guys that have been here in the last year-and-a-half.”
The Patriots acquired Gordon on Sept. 17, 2018 in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, and caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. But he lasted just 11 games before earning another suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
He has played in 58 regular-season games with 55 starts and totaled 240 receptions for 4,113 yards and 20 touchdowns.
