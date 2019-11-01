Newton has missed Carolina’s last five games and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, as expected. He has not practiced since Week 2 and Kyle Allen was named the starter earlier in the week.

The team announced Newton is traveled Friday to Green Bay, Wis. to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson , a renowned foot specialist who previously served as an assistant team physician with the Panthers.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement that Newton has ‘‘done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent. Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information.’’

Advertisement

There were reports that Newton might return to the starting lineup this week after the Panthers lost, 51-13, last Sunday to the 49ers. But coach Ron Rivera quickly named Allen the starter on Monday.

Rivera said Friday that the hope is Newton can avoid surgery. However, the team won’t know what the plan is moving forward until after the quarterback meets with Anderson.

Rivera added there is still no timetable for Newton’s potential return.

Adams speask with Jets owner

Jamal Adams still isn’t ready to sit down with his coach or general manager.

But when Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson asked to speak with him, the star safety was eager to tell him exactly how he felt.

‘‘It was good,’’ he said. ‘‘It went well. Me and Mr. Johnson are really close. I have a lot of respect for him. I was very comfortable because he understands me — not Jamal Adams as a football player, but Jamal Adams as a person.

‘‘He’s very genuine and authentic, and I've always had a mutual respect for him, so that was a guy I was comfortable with talking to. And, it went well.’’

Advertisement

Adams was disappointed earlier this week because his name was mentioned in trade talks. After the NFL’s trade deadline passed Tuesday, Adams tweeted that GM Joe Douglas ‘‘went behind my back’’ to listen to offers involving him after Adams told him a few days earlier he wanted to stay in New York.

Douglas insisted he never shopped Adams but was merely fielding teams’ calls.

Still, Adams said Wednesday he was ‘‘hurt’’ by the whole situation. He also has refused to speak to either Douglas or coach Adam Gase about the situation to clear the air, despite both asking to chat with him.

Broncos put Flacco on IR

The Broncos placed quarterback Joe Flacco on injured reserve and promoted rookie QB Brett Rypien from their practice squad to back up new starter Brandon Allen.

Coach Vic Fangio said the herniated disk in Flacco’s neck requires six weeks of rest and it would have taken another two weeks to get the veteran QB back up to speed.

Flacco’s first year in Denver ends midway through the season with 1,822 yards passing, six touchdown throws and five interceptions.

The notoriously immobile quarterback also was sacked 26 times behind Denver’s porous offensive line, including a career-high eight against Kansas City two weeks ago and three Sunday at Indianapolis, after his neck was so stiff he couldn’t turn his head.