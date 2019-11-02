The former Patriots wide receiver, who was released by the team on Thursday after a quick stint on injured reserve with a minor designation, posted on Instagram about joining the 6-2 Seahawks, led by MVP candidate Russell Wilson.

Josh Gordon seemed pleased on social media Friday afternoon when the Seattle Seahawks claimed him off waivers.

Josh Gordon worked out before the Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Redskins.

Gordon’s Instagram story said, “Looove This! #gohawks.”

Later on Friday, the 28 year old posted on Instagram again, this time donning a Seahawks jersey with the caption, “The journey has just begun.”

Gordon will join Tyler Lockett and rookie D.K. Metcalf in the Seattle receiving corps, another addition for Wilson, who leads the NFL in passer rating.

Wilson welcomed his new receiver to Seattle on Twitter.

Welcome Flash.

Time to put in this work!@JOSH_GORDONXII — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2019

According to ESPN, Gordon won’t play for Seattle in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Gordon should be ready to go for Week 10’s Monday Night Football matchup against the currently undefeated San Francisco 49ers.