The 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pounder suffered a pair of leg injuries in Detroit over the summer. He tweaked a hamstring during joint practices and then had another leg injury in the exhibition game against the Lions.

Harry took one step closer to making his NFL debut Saturday when New England activated its first-round draft pick to the 53-man roster, according to an NFL Media report. He had spent the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve.

N’Keal Harry’s equipment bag was half full in front of his locker Friday afternoon, a strong indication that the rookie receiver was on the travel itinerary for the Patriots’ prime-time matchup with the Ravens Sunday.

Advertisement

Harry had been making great strides during camp and according to his coaches and teammates has looked very good since returning to practice two weeks ago.

It’s unclear what Harry’s role or workload will be — there’s still a possibility he is not on the game-day roster.

Bill Belichick said this past week that Harry has been working hard on special teams and with the offense. He has a background returning punts, and with Gunner Olszewski nursing ankle and hamstring injuries, Harry could slide into that role.

Tom Brady, who noted Harry has “missed a lot of football,” said the ball is in the rookie’s court to make up for lost time.

“He’s just got to try to work at it every day, and it’s going to be up to him to put the effort in and to — you know, everyone’s there to help him, but you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to do it and earn it, and earn the trust of your teammates and coaches and stuff,’’ Brady said Friday. “So, it’s good to have him out there.’’

Harry and fellow rookies Jakobi Meyers and Olszewski have benefited from having older receivers Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, and newly acquired Mohamed Sanu to lean on as they learn to perform as professionals, Brady said.

Advertisement

“I think those rookies need to rely on the veterans to really show them the way,’’ said Brady. “So, I’m glad that room has provided the leadership that they have. So, we’re going to need everybody. I think that’s what we realize. We’re only at the halfway point of the year, there’s a lot of football left, and everybody in each room is really counted on. There’s no wasted space, so everybody has to bring something along with them, and those rookies have to look up to the older guys to show them the way.”

Brady wasn’t about to predict how much playing time or how much of a contribution Harry could make in his debut.

“It’s tough to project,’’ he said. “You guys can project that. I’m not supposed to be projecting.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.