She upset even-money favorite Midnight Bisou, who lost for the first time in eight races this year. A victory would have put Midnight Bisou into the discussion for Horse of the Year honors; instead she finished second under Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith.

ARCADIA, Calif. — Blue Prize rallied from second-to-last on the backstretch to win the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff by 1½ lengths at santa Anita on Saturday.

The 6-year-old mare bred in Argentina — the oldest runner in the race — ran 1⅛ miles in 1:50.50. Blue Prize is trained by Ignacio Correas IV, an Argentine who won his first Cup race, and ridden by Joe Bravo, who snapped a 0-for-20 skid in the event.

Serengeti Empress was third.

In the $2 million Mile on the turf, Uni gave trainer Chad Brown and jockey Joel Rosario their second victories in this year’s Breeders’ Cup.

It was a strong showing for the fillies as they finished 1-2 against the boys, with Uni beating 3-1 favorite Get Stormy by 1¼ lengths. Without Parole was third.

With the victory, Uni might have wrested the distaff turf championship from Sistercharlie, who earlier ran third in the Filly & Mare Turf. It capped an excellent season for Uni, who had three wins in four starts.

Brown continues to climb the all-time Breeders’ Cup trainer standings with 14 wins, one behind second-place Bob Baffert. D. Wayne Lukas is the leader with 20.

Uni paid $9.20 to win as the 7-2 second choice. She ran the distance in 1:32.45.

Mitole closed out his racing career in style, winning the $2 million Sprint.

The 4-year-old colt defeated 3-2 favorite Shancelot by 1¼ lengths, giving Mitole his sixth victory in seven starts this year. He’ll stand at stud next year. Trainer Steve Asmussen earned his seventh career Cup win; it was the first for jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. Mitole paid $5.60 to win at 9-5 odds. The colt ran six furlongs in 1:09.00 coming off a two-month layoff.

Iridessa won the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf, giving Europe its first victory in this year’s Breeders’ Cup. Iridessa and jockey Wayne Lordan continued the string of upsets by edging Vasilika by a neck at 13-1 odds.

It was a record-setting win for trainer Joseph O’Brien, too. He joins Freddie Head as the only person to train and ride a Breeders’ Cup winner. O’Brien guided Nicholas Abbey to victory in the 2011 Turf during his riding days.

At 26, O’Brien also becomes the youngest trainer to win a Cup race. He beat his father, Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien, in the race. The elder O’Brien saddled Just Wonderful to a fifth-place finish after his other entry, Fleeting, was scratched by the veterinarians.

Iridessa paid $28.40 to win. The time was 1:57.77 for the 1¼ miles.

In the $1 million Dirt Mile, Spun to Run won at 9-1 odds, upsetting even-money favorite Omaha Beach. Irad Ortiz Jr. guided Spun to Run down the middle to a 2¾-length victory. The 3-year-old colt paid $20.20 to win.

Omaha Beach was this year’s Kentucky Derby favorite that was forced to scratch days before the race day. In another upset, 14-1 Belvoir Bay won the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

Breaking from the outside post in the 12-horse field, Belvoir Bay led all the way with Javier Castellano aboard to win by 1¼ lengths. She was the only female horse running against males in the race. Trainer Peter Miller enjoyed a 1-2 finish as Om edged Shekky Shebaz by a nose for second.

Covfefe opened the racing Saturday by winning the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint. The 3-year-old filly broke poorly but rallied under Joel Rosario to win by three-quarters of a length.