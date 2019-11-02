Tom Brady is “definitely the G.O.A.T. Definitely,” according to his counterpart, Lamar Jackson . The Patriots’ defenders “haven’t seen an offense like this,” Devin McCourty said. “We haven’t seen a quarterback like this.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was so darn appreciative of Bill Belichick’s mentorship from his younger coaching days, and the competitive games the two have had together over the years. Belichick was bubbling over with praise for the Ravens, “one of the best teams in the league, an organization I have a lot of respect for.”

The mood was so sugary sweet this past week at the Patriots’ and Ravens’ facilities that it made you want to brush your teeth.

Gross. What happened to the Patriots-Ravens rivalry?

Sunday night’s game features two of the AFC’s best teams, and a win can cement the Patriots’ status atop the conference, or establish the Ravens as legitimate threats. But the game is lacking sizzle — a certain “T-Sizzle,” in fact. Terrell Suggs is gone, playing for the Cardinals this year after 16 seasons, and with it he took a lot of the vitriol that used to exist between the Patriots and Ravens.

This rivalry used to be one of the nastiest — and not coincidentally, one of the best — in the NFL. Suggs never hid his venom for the Patriots, and played the villain role to perfection. For years, he refused to say Brady’s name in interviews, calling him the “quarterback from New England” or “the pretty boy from up north.” In 2010, when Brady was named league MVP, Suggs left him off his Pro Bowl ballot. Suggs has openly taunted the Patriots about Spygate.

And the teams have had several classic battles. Remember 2007, when the Ravens nearly ended the Patriots’ perfect season if not for an ill-fated timeout call by Rex Ryan and a few questionable penalties that fell in the Patriots’ favor?

“It’s hard to go out there and play the Patriots and the refs at the same time,” Ravens cornerback Chris McAlister said then. “They put the crown on top and they want them to win.”

The Patriots may be 6-3 against Baltimore since Harbaugh got there in 2008, but the Ravens have been one of the few teams to give Patriots fans the night sweats.

There was the wild-card game in January 2010 when Ray Rice rumbled all over the Patriots’ defense en route to a 33-14 Ravens win. There was the Patriots’ lucky escape in the 2011 AFC Championship game, when Billy Cundiff missed a 32-yard field goal at the end. The next year, the Ravens got their revenge, winning, 28-13, in Foxborough to head to the Super Bowl.

“Those are the most arrogant [expletives] in the world, starting with Coach Belichick on down,’’ Suggs said after that win.

And of course, who could forget the divisional-round game in January 2015, when the Patriots overcame two 14-point deficits to win, 35-31? The Patriots pulled it off thanks to a new eligible-ineligible trick formation that had Harbaugh fuming after the game.

“Yeah, it’s a substitution type of a trick type of a thing. They don’t give you the chance to make the proper substitutions and things like that,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not something that anybody’s ever done before. The league will look at that type of thing and I’m sure that they’ll make some adjustments and things like that.”

Did Harbaugh believe the play was cheap or dirty? “I’m not going to comment on that,” he said.

Brady, in not his most gracious moment, rubbed the Ravens’ faces in it after the game. “Maybe those guys got to study the rule book and figure it out,” Brady said. “We obviously knew what we were doing and we made some pretty important plays . . . I don’t know what’s deceiving about that. [They] should figure it out.”

Ravens fans brought anti-Tom Brady signs to a game against the Patriots in Baltimore in 2012. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

But almost all of the old nemeses are now gone from Baltimore — Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Joe Flacco, Steve Smith, Torrey Smith, Suggs, and Rice. The institutional hatred went with them. Now we get Harbaugh waxing poetic about the time Belichick was coaching the Browns in the early ’90s and met Harbaugh when he was a young special teams coach at the University of Cincinnati.

“I guess I was just amazed with how humble he was and how willing he was to spend some time with just a young coach,” Harbaugh said this past week. “Just gracious, and the type of relationship that I definitely cherished.”

Harbaugh’s feelings now on that 2015 playoff game that at the time he felt was stolen from him?

“You’re appreciative to be in those kind of games,” he said. “All of those games against New England have been those kind of games, really. They’ve just been awesome games. I mean, even the ones that weren’t quite as close, one way or the other, they still were just amazingly hard-fought games. So, those are the kind of things that you always appreciate.”

What qualifies for “trash talk” these days is Ravens tight end Nick Boyle saying, “We’ll see how good they are once we play them. I don’t think they’ve seen anyone like our offense or like Lamar.”

The Patriots didn’t even take offense to it. “I saw what he said. He was right, though,” McCourty said. “We haven’t seen an offense like this. We haven’t seen a quarterback like this.”

And Brady doesn’t have anyone to talk trash with anymore.

“I heard Ed [Reed] is getting his Hall of Fame ring or something like that [on Sunday night],” Brady said. “Those guys were great players, and probably a lot like us, they set the standard for great defensive play.”

IN A PERFECT WORLD

Undefeated teams failed to finish

Patriots safeties coach Steve Belichick spoke with Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, and Terrence Brooks during Week 1 against the Steelers. Elise Amendola/AP/Associated Press

A handful of other Patriots notes:

■ A win Sunday would make the Patriots 9-0 for only the third time. But they might get a little nervous when looking at the recent history of 9-0 teams, as none of the last four has won a championship. The 2015 Panthers lost the Super Bowl, the 2015 Patriots and 2011 Packers lost in the conference championship game, and the 2013 Chiefs lost in the wild-card round. The other 9-0 start in Patriots history was in 2007, and we all know what happened that year.

■ Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman had an interesting remark about the usefulness of the Patriots’ game film. “A lot of their games, I mean, jeez, it’s been like 17-0, 24-0 like eight minutes into the game,” he said. “So, out of, whatever, eight games that they’ve played, how much film is really valuable? A lot of it is what you would call playing-with-a-huge-lead type of plays.” The Patriots lead the league with a plus-80 point differential in the first quarter (the Packers are next at plus-47), and with a plus-109 differential in the first half (the 49ers are next at plus-66).

■ In an interview with SiriusXM NFL, Bill Belichick said that having his sons, Steve and Brian, on staff have helped him connect with his coaches and players, many of whom are 40-plus years younger than Belichick.

“As you get older and get generationally further and further away from the players, it’s good to be able to hang on with some younger coaches and other people on the staff that can keep me informed and keep me in touch with some of the things that are, I would say, passing me by on the outside,” Belichick said.

The younger Belichicks also know their father’s coaching career inside and out, and often provide good reminders to dad on how he used to handle certain situations.

“They do a good job of keeping me in check and having a good perspective of not just the more recent years of the Patriots, but a big part of my professional career,” he said.

■ Belichick made a remark about cornerback Stephon Gilmore during last Sunday’s postgame news conference, and another reporter and I instantly looked at each other. We rarely, if ever, had heard Belichick use this type of gushing language to describe one of his players.

“I love Steph,” Belichick said. “He always wants whatever the biggest challenge is. ‘Whatever you need me to do, whatever the biggest challenge is, put me on that player and that situation, and I’ll give you my best and be ready to go.’ I love that about him.”

OPINIONS VARY

Players, medical staffs at odds

Jets guard Kelechi Osemele has accused the team of delaying surgery on his torn labrum. Emilee Chin/Getty Images/Getty Images

There have always been players skeptical of their team doctors, but two offensive linemen are engaged in unprecedented battles with their teams and medical staffs.

Guard Kelechi Osemele had a month-long showdown with the Jets about a torn labrum in his shoulder that kept him out since Week 3. Osemele wanted to have surgery now, and had a doctor’s recommendation to do so, while the Jets believed he could wait until after the season.

Osemele has accused the team of delaying surgery by sending blank and/or incorrect MRI images to doctors. He filed an injury grievance against the Jets after they fined him for being away from the team. Osemele eventually had the surgery last week against the team’s wishes, and the Jets released him.

According to former longtime Chargers team doctor David Chao, the Jets had no right to stand in Osemele’s way. “No team can make a player play through an injury if he doesn’t want to,” Chao wrote in the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Even if the team is justified regarding its stance on surgery, I don’t see how they can fine or discipline an ‘injured’ player.”

And a contentious battle is playing out in Washington, where left tackle Trent Williams ended his holdout this past week, but the Redskins flunked him on his physical — by the same medical staff that Williams has been highly critical of all year long.

Williams, who said he was diagnosed with a tumor on his head six years ago, reportedly passed his physical Tuesday, but then was held out of Wednesday’s practice and was flunked on his physical when he felt discomfort when putting on his helmet.

But the Redskins may just be playing hardball with Williams. He reported in order to be active with the team long enough this year to earn a season toward free agency and prevent his contract from tolling. But according to one D.C. report, Williams still vowed to not play for the team this season. The team then flunked Williams on Wednesday, a day after this report came out. “This would be the first time in my NFL experience, directly or indirectly, where I have heard of a situation where a player has failed his physical based on his inability to put on a helmet,” Chao wrote.

This battle is just getting started.

ETC.

Isn’t that a kick in the pants?

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott reacts after missing a field goal during the second half of a game against the Bills last Sunday. John Munson/AP/FR171694 AP via AP

An interesting trend has developed — teams can’t kick field goals anymore. The league-wide success rate through eight weeks was 80.3 percent, the lowest since 2003 (79.2 percent). The success rate was at least 84 percent in every year from 2013-18, with a high of 86.5 percent in 2013.

Accuracy from 20-39 yards and extra points are right in line with past numbers, but long-distance field goal numbers are at their lowest success rates of the past decade. Kickers are only making 71.5 percent of 40-49-yard kicks, down from 76.2 percent last year and 83.0 percent in 2013. And kickers are making just 53.3 percent of 50-plus-yard kicks, down from 63.8 percent last year and 69.5 percent in 2017.

Falls from grace

Tough week for the quarterback draft class of 2011. Cam Newton, who hasn’t played since Week 2 and injured his foot in a preseason game against the Patriots, flew to Wisconsin to see foot specialist Robert Anderson. Newton’s foot isn’t improving, he’s not close to returning to the field, and not only is it fair to wonder if he won’t play this season, but whether his time is up in Carolina. Newton will be in the final year of his contract in 2020, and the Panthers could save $19.1 million in cash and cap by moving on.

And Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton isn’t too happy about losing his starting job, or the timing of it all. Dalton was benched for rookie Ryan Finley on Tuesday, about three hours before the trade deadline. Dalton told The Athletic that his agent tried to find a trade market for Dalton, but there wasn’t enough time. Dalton is under contract for one more year, and the Bengals can save $17.7 million in cash and cap by moving on after this season. Dalton actually may be good value for a team looking for a stop-gap veteran quarterback next year.

Extra points

Michael Bennett seemed happy to get out of New England, but we’ll see how long he is happy in Dallas. Bennett, who has stayed in the locker room during the national anthem for the last year and a half, reportedly “reached an understanding” with the Cowboys about standing for the anthem now, per the Dallas Morning News. Not surprisingly, Bennett restructured his contract to make him a free agent after this year . . . John Elway committed quarterback malpractice this year, entrusting the Broncos’ starting job to a past-his-prime Joe Flacco and not finding a suitable backup. With Flacco now out for at least a month and possibly the rest of the season, the Broncos have three quarterbacks who haven’t taken an NFL snap. Someone named Brandon Allen, a journeyman who is on his third team in four seasons, is starting Sunday against the Browns . . . Another rookie mistake for Freddie Kitchens: He’s taking the Browns out to Denver on Friday in order to acclimate to the altitude and the time change. But strong evidence states that it takes several weeks for athletes to acclimate to the thinner air. Most teams, including the Patriots, try to make the Denver trip as short as possible — get in on Saturday afternoon, play the game, and get out . . . Mark Andrews, the Ravens’ breakout second-year tight end and leading receiver, was teammates with Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen at Desert Mountain High in Scottsdale, Ariz. . . . Patriots Hall of Famer Matt Light will be one of four Boston athletes honored at The Sports Museum’s annual Tradition gala on Nov. 20 at TD Garden. Other honorees include Manny Ramirez, Zdeno Chara, Paul Silas, golfer Ben Crenshaw, and figure skater Michelle Kwan. For tickets an information, visit sportsmuseum.org/event/the-tradition . . . Did you know: Article 51.13 of the collective bargaining agreement maps out the rules for players wearing microphones for NFL Films, and that “during the regular season each starting quarterback will be required to wear a microphone at least once, and no player will be required to wear a microphone for this purpose more than four times during the course of any regular season.”