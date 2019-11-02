Now, when the Patriots run the hill after practice, he still leads the way. Jones is the near-consensus pick of his teammates for fastest player on the team, and there’s good recent evidence. On Jones’s chasedown tackle and forced fumble of Nick Chubb last Sunday, he hit a top speed of 20.25 miles per hour while covering 60.9 yards to make the play, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

FOXBOROUGH — Jonathan Jones started playing football when he was 4. His team practiced on a baseball diamond, and practice began with a run around one of the foul poles and back. He’d take off, little legs churning, and lead the pack. In grade school, he had a pretty solid record challenging classmates to race to the swingsets during recess.

“He’s fast as [expletive],” said Adam Butler.

“He’s got that track stuff, man,” said Jason McCourty.

Jones does have some competition.

“It’s me,” said Phillip Dorsett.

That’s not hard to believe, and Jones said that Dorsett is the fastest player on offense he has to cover in practice.

Any football player would tell you that there’s a difference between straight-line track speed and game speed. Jones and Dorsett have the straight-line element covered, as do special teams aces Matthew Slater and newcomer Justin Bethel. J.C. Jackson probably deserves more recognition than he got from his teammates in that category.

There are also players, though, who might not run a very fast 40-yard dash but somehow turn on the jets in games. Devin and Jason McCourty said they’d have called themselves the fastest players on their teams a few years ago, but not anymore. Both McCourtys said that Jones was their fastest current teammate.

“I’m too old to even be in that category,” Devin McCourty said. “The longer you get, you’ve got to throw [Matthew Slater] in there too, but J. Jones also has that track speed. Phil Dorsett’s probably in there too, but I’ll never choose an offensive guy.”

Yet both McCourtys are still zipping around when necessary. Devin McCourty was the third-fastest ball carrier tracked by Next Gen Stats last season. He hit 22.05 miles per hour on his 84-yard interception return touchdown in Week 8. Jason McCourty made the top-20 list in 2017 with the Browns when he hit 21.07 miles per hour on a Week 6 56-yard interception return for a touchdown. Next Gen Stats usually only publicizes the data it collects regarding the speed of ball carriers, so some high speeds reached on tackles get lost. It’s hard to think of a more valuable speed play the Patriots have gotten recently than the one Jason McCourty made in the Super Bowl when he came flying in to break up a Jared Goff pass intended for Brandin Cooks in the end zone.

Devin McCourty, right, hit 22 mph on an interception return last season. Steven Ryan/Getty Images/Getty Images

“Phil’s definitely up there, Devin McCourty is probably up there. I’m trying to think of who else would be up there. Slater’s up there, too. Brandon Bolden’s up there,” James White said.

Bolden is a surprise name, but he is actually one of the fastest-tracked ball carriers for the Patriots this year. In Week 4 against the Bills, Bolden scored an end-around touchdown on which he hit 19.94 miles per hour. At least, that’s what the Next Gen Stats data says.

Jackson and Josh Gordon also hit high speeds in that game, with Jackson running 19.78 miles per hour on a 19-yard interception return and Gordon hitting that same speed on a 31-yard reception.

There are quite a few candidates, but most Patriots called Jones the fastest. Both McCourtys did, and said Jones’s understanding of angles and his desire to pursue means his straight-line speed translates well to football.

“I don’t know if someone has watched the whole play [where Jones tackled Chubb and forced the fumble], but he definitely got pushed down by a lineman, got up, and ran him down. That shows you right there what he can do,” safety Terrence Brooks said.

It’s all about angles, Jones said.

“In track everyone is running the same distance and same speed, but in football it’s, you have to choose the right angle to run at,” he said. “You can be fast, but if you don’t choose the right angle you’ll be off target.”

Chubb hit a top speed of 19.92 miles per hour running with the ball on that play, according to Next Gen Stats. For Jones to catch him from behind over the course of 60.9 yards running not even a half a mile per hour faster than Chubb meant he had to get his angle right and not cover any extra yards. (Here’s hoping this is the premise for an SAT question sooner or later.)

“A lot of that’s just competitive speed, too,” coach Bill Belichick said. “There’s stopwatch speed and then there is if you’re chasing a guy, can you catch him? Or if a guy is chasing you, can you outrun him? There’s an element to game speed and, as I said, competitive speed that maybe the measurement is a little bit more in the heart than it is on the stopwatch.”

It’s not the easiest thing to scout for, Belichick said, because there aren’t that many plays that show up on tape that are true evaluators of that extra gear some players have when they’re in true chasedown mode. It’s more about talking to coaches, and those who know the player and his willingness to do that, than it is about looking at 40 times.

Jones has that, though he also has his blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash time from the 2016 NFL Combine.

The 26-year-old, who started his Patriots career as a special teams player and has grown into a significant role on defense, has been used for his speed. He was asked to cover Tyreek Hill, who has been one of the top five fastest ball carriers tracked by Next Gen Stats in the league in each season since 2016, in the AFC Championship game last year because the Patriots deemed Jones could keep pace.

It’s also possible Jones could be used as a spy on the hyperathletic Lamar Jackson on Sunday. More often, those responsibilities go to a linebacker, but few players at that position in the league could account for Jackson’s escapability. Jones could, and is a physical tackler.

Jones stressed the point that while fractions of a second can make a difference in a game, all NFL players are great athletes and that, when it comes to them, fast is relative.

“Even Tom [Brady] is fast,” he said. “Relative to a guard.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.