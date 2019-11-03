But they also went in respecting the man behind the plays being called for the second-year quarterback, the one who would be deciding when best to unleash Jackson’s long throws or have him morph into a dangerous runner. That’s why Devin McCourty didn’t miss a beat when asked during the week about Greg Roman, and how he thought Roman’s past experience with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco might be relevant to preparing for this game.

BALTIMORE — No one dominated the conversation around the Patriots this week more than Lamar Jackson, the dynamic Ravens quarterback whom many predicted could take the first successful swipe at New England’s perfect record. The Patriots certainly went into Sunday night’s prime-time game in Baltimore respecting both Jackson’s strong arm and stronger legs.

Advertisement

“Yep,” the veteran safety answered. “And I think you could even throw in when we played Buffalo when he was there.”

Welcome to the benefit of experience. McCourty, in his 10th season, obviously has it, so much so that he could update the opposing team’s offensive coordinator’s résumé on the fly. Of all the reasons the Patriots defense has been so good this season — and by every statistical measure, it is one of the best in the NFL and on a path toward becoming one of the best ever — experience tops the list. McCourty might be their captain, but he is far from alone in understanding and perfecting coach Bill Belichick’s complicated defensive schemes.

When nearly every starter is returning to a unit that decimated the high-flying Rams in the Super Bowl, from McCourty and his brother Jason in the backfield to Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy among linebackers, Lawrence Guy and John Simon up front, the result is a group that barely had to turn the key to start its engine again this year. By the end of training camp, they were already at full speed.

Advertisement

Which means they were already ahead of the rest of the NFL pack.

“Overall, when you look at our defensive roster, there’s a lot of guys that have played a lot of football here,” Belichick said a few days after his team beat the Giants, a Thursday night win that pushed their record to 6-0. “Our carryover defensively is good. We did have a good head start on that, but I think over the last couple years we’ve had a pretty high level of continuity.”

This year feels more pronounced. Start with the secondary, which starts with Devin McCourty, who has played all 10 of his years in New England. Alongside him are Patrick Chung, who’s played his last six seasons in New England and 10 of 11 overall, Duron Harmon, who’s played all seven years for the Pats, Stephon Gilmore, in his third year after five great seasons in Buffalo earned him one of the biggest free agent contracts Belichick has ever given out, Jason McCourty, in his second year as a Patriot with 11 years total, Jonathan Jones, a rookie free agent find in his fourth year with the team, and J.C. Jackson, another rookie free agent in his second year here.

Then move to the linebackers, where Hightower has logged eight years under Belichick. Add in Jamie Collins (who came back for a second stint this past offseason, making this his fourth of seven NFL seasons with the Pats), Van Noy (the last four of his seven seasons in New England), Elandon Roberts (all four years with the Pats), and Ja’Whaun Bentley (in his second year since getting drafted in the fifth round last year).

Advertisement

And then move up front, where the loss of Trey Flowers to free agency has been offset by the return of Guy (a nine-year vet in his third season here), Deatrich Wise (all three seasons here), Danny Shelton (in his second year since getting traded here after three years in the league), Adam Butler (the onetime rookie free agent in his third season) and Simon (in his second year since signing as a free agent after five seasons elsewhere).

That combined experience has a direct effect on the field, allowing players to be more versatile, allowing coaches to be more daring, allowing rookies to learn on the fly and prevent their mistakes from being too costly. As Devin said after the team’s most recent win over the Browns, the depth of talent allows Belichick and his defensive staff to “give ownership to the players.”

“There’s a lot of times for us as defenders, we go out there and he’ll tell us like, ‘Hey, you’ve got five different options right here. Whatever you see best, by formation, by personnel, make the call,’ ” Devin McCourty said. “He tells us all as signal callers, ‘nine of out 10 times, I trust you’re going to make the right decision. So I don’t want to tell you what to do and ruin the game.’

Advertisement

“As he always says, ‘Coaches mess up games more than anything.’ And I think him allowing us to do that, for one, it makes us want to study and understand the game, to take accountability to our coaches, to our teammates. And then I think two, it allows us to just play free — go out there, study the game and do what you think is necessary. I think once you’re able to do that, good or bad, it falls on us and we take that responsibility. I think that’s why you see us playing so fast as a defense right now because if something goes wrong on the field, we don’t have to look to the sideline. We’re sitting there talking to each other like, ‘I’ve got to do this next time. I’ll do that.’ ”

While the salary cap trend has moved away from paying mid-level experienced veterans too much, saving the biggest cap hits for the highest-priced stars and best-value youngsters, Belichick is unafraid to pay enough to keep players here, as long as they play at a high level. Devin may have joked that while he may be up there in age (at 32, he is one of the reasons the Pats entered the year with the oldest average roster in the NFL), he doesn’t “need a cane” just yet.

He has a point. When you have a brain that catalogues past offensive coordinators, you can make up for plenty.

Advertisement

“You know, you play a guy a couple times in the last couple years, those games still kind of have relevance,” he said.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.