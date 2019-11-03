Harry’s teammates and coaches have been complimentary of his practice performances but also have noted that he has missed significant time since suffering leg injuries in Week 2 of the preseason.

The Patriots have a bye next week before they travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles Nov. 17.

BALTIMORE — The long-anticipated debut of N’Keal Harry won’t happen for at least two more weeks after the Patriots made him one of their game-day inactives Sunday night, a day after activating the rookie wide receiver to the 53-man roster.

Also inactive for the Patriots was fellow rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski, who has handling the punt returning duties all season. Olszewski has been dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries and has been limited in practice the last two weeks.

Running back Damien Harris, quarterback Cody Kessler, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, tight end Matt LaCosse, and cornerback Joejuan Williams also were inactive.

Among the Ravens inactives was defensive end Ufomba Kamalu, who had spent the season on New England’s practice squad before Baltimore signed him to its active roster.

Hall of famers

For the third time this season, a newly minted member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame received their ring during halftime of a Patriots game. First it was New England cornerback Ty Law, then Jets center Kevin Mawae, and Sunday night it was Ravens safety Ed Reed. One of the smartest, toughest, and most instinctive players of his generation, Reed was once called the best defensive player in the league by Bill Belichick, who always mentions Reed when talking about the great safeties in league history. The five-time All-Pro won a Super Bowl with the Ravens and finished his career with 64 interceptions . . . The Ravens came in having won three straight coming off a bye week and are 9-2 coming off a bye under coach John Harbaugh.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.