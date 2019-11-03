The Sehawks tried to sign another former Patriots wide receiver before claiming Josh Gordon on waivers on Friday — Antonio Brown.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson even pushed the Seahawks to sign Brown, who has had a whirlwind of a season that started with a release by the Raiders, a one-game cameo with the Patriots, and a subsequent release by New England after multiple sexual assault allegations were brought against him. The NFL is investigating the allegations.

Schefter reported Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, said there are “a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over,” referring to the league’s investigation.