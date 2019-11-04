Coach Frank Reich said on his weekly conference call on Monday that Brissett was feeling better than expected and no decision would be made until later this week.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a sprained left knee but has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Miami.

He was injured during the first half of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh when All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson fell into Brissett’s leg. He stood on the sideline with what appeared to be a brace protecting his leg but did not return to the game.

Advertisement

Costly rant for Browns’ Jermaine Whitehead

Jermaine Whitehead’s disturbing social media rant cost him his job.

The Browns cut the safety hours after the team reprimanded Whitehead for ‘‘totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate’’ posts following a 24-19 loss to the Broncos Sunday.

Whitehead made several threatening and expletive-laden posts on Twitter while still in uniform following Cleveland’s fourth straight loss. One of Whitehead’s tweets was directed at Dustin Fox, a former NFL player who works for the team’s radio network. Fox had sent an earlier tweet criticizing Whitehead’s tackling.

Twitter suspended Whitehead’s account and the team released a statement after it became aware of his postings.

‘‘Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,’’ the Browns said in a statement. ‘‘We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.’’

Whitehead’s tweets included several expletives and in one he used a derogatory racial term.

Rodgers rips teammates

Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t go so far as to say explicitly that the young Packers enjoyed too much of the good life during their weekend in Los Angeles. But the 35-year-old superstar said something was very wrong with the Packers’ preparation before their 26-11 thrashing from the Chargers Sunday.

Advertisement

‘‘We’ve got to be honest with our routine and the decisions we made in the last 48 hours, and make sure that our head is in the right place the next time we come on a big road trip,’’ Rodgers said.

The Packers fell to 7-2 when their four-game winning streak ended in embarrassing fashion. Green Bay managed 184 total yards — nearly 200 below its season average — while yielding 442 yards to the Bolts, who blew out the NFC North leaders with shocking comprehensiveness.

‘‘I don’t think it was complacency at all,’’ Rodgers said. ‘‘I just think whether it was the trip, not everybody taking care of themselves the right way over the two days, or we were just tired, or the differences in temperature. But those are just excuses, and the facts are that we just weren’t locked in from the start, and that’s a little disappointing.’’

Jets’ Bell has MRI on knee

Le’Veon Bell had an MRI on one of his knees, and the Jets are awaiting the results to see if the star running back will miss any time. Coach Adam Gase said he’s unsure when Bell was injured during New York’s 26-18 loss at Miami Sunday. Gase learned of the injury Monday morning when Bell had to miss team meetings to undergo the tests.