On fourth and 3 from the New England 6, Shilque Calhoun jumped the count and was called for a neutral zone infraction. Instead of a field-goal attempt, the Ravens had first and goal from the 3, and Lamar Jackson scored on the next play.

The Patriots lost their first game of the season, 37-20, to the Ravens Sunday night in Baltimore, getting outplayed in . . . every phase of the game. Coach Bill Belichick had his usual responses after a loss, including saying the team has to coach better. He also had a terse response to the Globe’s Tara Sullivan, saying the Patriots’ problems were obvious. Here are some of un-Patriot-like mistakes:

Brady’s intentional grounding

A promising second-quarter drive — second and 5 at the Baltimore 33 — was staggered when Tom Brady got rid of the ball and was called for grounding. (Brady now leads the league in intentional grounding calls this season with four.)

Mason penalty on first and goal

On first and goal from the Baltimore 7, right guard Shaq Mason was called for holding. The penalty moved the ball to the 17, and the Patriots settled for a field goal, cutting their deficit to 17-10 in the second quarter.

Tripped up

On third and goal from the Baltimore 6, running back James White made a reception, and it appeared as if he was going to stroll into the end zone. But he stumbled after getting his foot tangled with the offensive lineman blocking for him, and he fell short of the goal line. The Patriots elected to kick the field goal from the 1. Ravens 17, Patriots 13 at the half.

Another poor start

The Patriots moved to the Baltimore 30 with ease to open the second half. On first down, Julian Edelman fought for extra yardage on a short pass but was stripped of the ball. Marlon Humphrey returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

Costly drop

Trailing, 30-20, in the fourth quarter, the Patriots faced second and 10 from the Baltimore 48. Brady found tight end Ben Watson down the seam, but he dropped it. On the next play, Brady chucked up a prayer — looking for a penalty, perhaps? — for Mohamed Sanu, but safety Earl Thomas intercepted it. The real issue was that Sanu did not down Thomas at the Baltimore 4, which would have effectively turned into nothing more than a good punt.

Face plant

On the ensuing Baltimore series, the Patriots forced the Ravens into a third and 7 from the New England 30, and Jackson threw an incomplete pass. But Jason McCourty was called for illegal use of the hands, gifting the Ravens a first down at the 25. Seven plays later, the Ravens salted the game away on a Jackson 1-yard touchdown, making it 37-20.

Jim Hoban can be reached at j_hoban@globe.com