We all saw the Patriots getting ripped apart by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday night, suffering their first defeat of the season.

On Sunday, three of the NFL’s top teams were served up a big slice of humble pie.

But two of the NFC’s top teams also took surprising tumbles, snapping four-game win streaks: The Packers forgot to show up to their game at the Chargers, while the Vikings lost to a backup quarterback and got shut down by one of the NFL’s worst defenses in crunch time.

“We were kind of rolling, 7-1, and starting to listen to the chatter maybe a little too much,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

The tough day for the NFC contenders is where we start the Week 9 review:

■ The Packers’ 26-11 loss to the Chargers wasn’t disappointing just because they were outgained, 442 yards to 184, or because Rodgers had just 64 passing yards through three quarters. The Chargers’ defense certainly came to play.

But the Packers apparently treated the weekend in Los Angeles like a vacation, drawing Rodgers’s ire.

“We’ve got to be honest with our routine and the decisions we made in the last 48 hours, and make sure that our head is in the right place the next time we come on a big road trip,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers struggled to crack the Chargers’ defense. John McCoy/Getty Images/Getty Images

It sounds as though some Packers players came down with a case of the “LA flu” instead of handling their business like professionals. As Bill Belichick likes to tell his players, “If you want to visit LA, do it in the offseason.” The loss dropped Green Bay to 7-2 and the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

“I just think whether it was the trip, not everybody taking care of themselves the right way over the two days, or we were just tired, or the differences in temperature,” Rodgers said. “But those are just excuses, and the facts are that we just weren’t locked in from the start, and that’s a little disappointing.”

■ But the Packers maintained their one-game lead in the NFC North because the Vikings suffered a disappointing loss at Kansas City, falling, 26-23, on a Harrison Butker 44-yard field goal as time expired. After steamrolling their last four opponents, gaining at least 434 yards in all four games, the Vikings hit a wall against the Chiefs’ 22nd-ranked defense, gaining just 308 yards and going backward in key moments.

Leading, 23-20, late in the fourth quarter, the Vikings had two separate possessions to seal the win. The result of those two drives: Six plays, minus-7 yards, two punts.

Kirk Cousins had a rough day in Kansas City. jamie squire/Getty Images

It capped an overall frustrating day in which Kirk Cousins completed just 19 of 38 passes for 220 yards, and Dalvin Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher entering the game, was held to 71 yards on 21 carries.

The loss dropped the Vikings to 6-3 and the No. 6 playoff seed entering an important game next Sunday against Dallas.

■ Let’s hold off a bit on penciling in the Patriots for a home game in the AFC Championship, because the playoff race is suddenly a lot tighter. The 8-1 Patriots still hold the No. 1 seed, but the 6-2 Ravens leapfrogged into the No. 2 seed. Though the Patriots hold a 1½-game lead, the Ravens now win the head-to-head tiebreaker.

And No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kansas City are both 6-3 after their big wins, and both have the Patriots coming up on the schedule. The Patriots probably can withstand losses to the Cowboys and Eagles in their next stretch of games, but the Chiefs and Texans games are now must-win.

■ I watched the Colts’ 26-24 loss to the Steelers in my Baltimore hotel, and I am officially out on Indianapolis as a legitimate threat in the AFC. No team that bungles a game this badly can be a contender.

Dumb challenges, dumb penalties, a missed extra point, scared coaching decisions, fumbling away a safety punt . . . the Colts did everything they could to lose this one. And they couldn’t figure out how to cover running back Jaylen Samuels, who caught all 13 passes thrown his way. Adjustments, anyone?

On the plus side, at least Brian Hoyer played well in relief of Jacoby Brissett.

■ Russell Wilson added another bullet point to his MVP résumé by throwing for 378 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in the Seahawks’ wild 40-34 win over the Bucs. Wilson now has a ridiculous 22:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and a league-leading 118.2 passer rating.

Russell Wilson was a step ahead of the Buccaneers. stephen brashear/Getty Images

Wilson is the MVP front-runner at the halfway point, but it is shaping up to be a fun and exciting race. Lamar Jackson is currently leading the only offense in NFL history to average 200 yards rushing and receiving per game. Deshaun Watson is completing more than 70 percent of his passes and is fourth in passer rating (107.1). And Christian McCaffrey has been a machine, joining Jim Brown as the only players in NFL history with 150-plus total yards and a touchdown in six of their first eight games.

Only one non-quarterback has been MVP in the past 12 years (Adrian Peterson, 2012), but McCaffrey is making a good case.

■ This was a bad weekend for the Dolphins and their 2020 draft picks. The 1-7 Dolphins currently have the No. 4 draft pick, behind the Bengals, Redskins, and Jets, following Sunday’s 26-18 win over the Jets. And the first-round pick Miami got from the Steelers is now 17th after the Steelers improved to 4-4 with their win over the Colts.

The Dolphins will have enough draft picks to swing big trades and land the quarterback they want. But they can’t even tank properly.

■ Wembley Stadium, Nov. 3: The place and day that Minshew Mania finally died. Rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew has been a nice story, and admirably has kept the 4-5 Jaguars afloat, but their 26-3 loss to the Texans showed how limited he is.

The Jaguars have a bye this week, followed by a huge game at Indianapolis, and coach Doug Marrone might go back to Nick Foles, who has been out since breaking his clavicle in Week 1.

Former Patriots players

■ Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister: Had only four catches for 37 yards in the win over the Bucs, but caught his first two NFL touchdown passes, including the game-winner in overtime.

■ Titans CB Malcolm Butler: Broke his left wrist in a 30-20 loss to the Panthers, and is out indefinitely, possibly for the rest of the season.

Malcolm Butler is escorted off after breaking his wrist. streeter lecka/Getty Images

■ Broncos CB Duke Dawson: The Patriots’ 2018 second-round pick has found a home in Denver, playing 61 snaps and making four tackles in a 24-19 win over the Browns.

■ Colts QB Brian Hoyer: Relieved an injured Brissett in the second quarter and threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns, including one on his first pass attempt of the season. His only mistake was an interception returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

■ Colts K Adam Vinatieri: You hate to see the great ones go out like this, but Vinatieri has now missed 10 kicks this year (five field goals and five extra points). He had an extra point blocked in the loss to the Steelers, and badly hooked the game-winning 43-yard attempt, though the laces were in.

Former Patriots coaches

■ Brian Flores, Dolphins: Got a Gatorade bath after earning his first win as a head coach, then dedicated the victory to his mother. “She passed away in March, and she’s been my good luck charm for a long time, and this is the first season I’ve had in football without her,” he said.

■ Mike Vrabel, Titans: Tough loss to the Panthers dropped them to 4-5, and now they get the Chiefs.

■ Matt Patricia, Lions: Dropped to 3-4-1 and 10th in the NFC after literally coming up 1 yard short in a 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

■ Bill O’Brien, Texans: Feeling good after a dominant division win across the pond. Texans have now won four of five.

Stats of the Week

■ For only the third time since the 1970 merger, every team that played in its own stadium on Sunday won (11-0).

■ For the first time in the Super Bowl era, three quarterbacks with the same surname won in the same week: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Panthers’ Kyle Allen, and the Broncos’ Brandon Allen.

■ The Patriots, who had trailed for 13:51 all season, trailed for 53:47 against the Ravens.

■ The Jets-Dolphins game was the first since Cardinals-Oilers in 1994 in which both teams recorded a safety.

■ The Redskins have gone three straight games without a touchdown for the first time since 1950.

■ The Ravens are averaging 222.1 passing yards and 204.9 rushing yards per game. No team in NFL history has ever averaged 200 yards of each.

■ The Browns have lost the last five times they faced a quarterback making his first NFL start (Carson Wentz, Ryan Mallett, Cousins, Andy Dalton, and Brandon Allen).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin