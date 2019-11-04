Lamar Jackson was able to engineer back-to-back 11-play scoring marches to open the game and set the tone for the 37-20 victory.

After falling behind, 17-0, the Patriots did improve and held Jackson in check for a spell before he bounced back.

With chants of “MVP” reverberating through M&T Stadium, the second-year quarterback again put together consecutive lengthy scoring drives — 14 plays each — to close it out and put an end to New England’s dreams of an undefeated season.

Advertisement

It was nearly flawless execution of a nearly flawless game plan formulated during a bye week. The Ravens strategy for success was to grind things out on the ground while wearing out the Patriots defense and keeping Tom Brady safely seated on the sideline.

“I think that’s who we are,’’ said hulking halfback Mark Ingram. “If you look back throughout the season, we have lots of drives over 15 plays, eating up time, and chewing up clock. In the third quarter, our defense was out there and got a big turnover and returned it for a touchdown. [The Patriots] came back and got a touchdown, and then our mind-set was to chew up clock, give our defense a rest and keep their offense off the field.’’

There are very few, if any, front seven defenders with the speed and suddenness to consistently neutralize Jackson. Getting a hand on him is hard enough. Keeping a hand on him might be harder.

He rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 163 yards and another score.

New England tried several approaches to try to quell Jackson, including spying him, muddling the middle, and some cover zero looks that had worked so well earlier in the season. Even when they had a modicum of success, they committed costly penalties or Jackson pulled a rabbit out of his hat to extend drives.

Advertisement

As more bodies are dedicated to stopping the lightning quick Jackson, Ingram hits with the thunderous runs.

“If you’re trying to take our QB away, there are some eyes that are on him that aren’t on me,’’ said Ingram, who rumbled for 115 yards on 15 carries. “That might help me have some runs that I am able to break because they are overplaying on him.’’

It also affected the passing game. By stacking the box, New England was daring Jackson to beat them with his arm, and he was more than happy to oblige.

On the first drive, Jackson hit motion men Marquise Brown twice and Hayden Hurst once. On the second drive he hit Hurst and Mark Andrews.

His back-breaking connection came in the third quarter, when he hit receiver Willie Snead for 7 yards to convert a fourth-and-4. Jackson capped the drive with a 5-yard pass to Nick Boyle for a 30-20 lead.

Jackson not only proved that he could beat you with his physical skills, he also proved that he is mentally tough, too. Despite the midgame hiccups, which included drives of 3, 2, 5, and 1 play, Jackson remained resilient.

“He’s incredible,’’ said Andrews. “You see this Patriots’ defense and how good they are — and they are that good — and some of the things he’s able to do against them is impressive.’’

Advertisement

The Patriots learned what others already knew: watching film and then designing a defense for Jackson is easier said than done. His skill set can’t be matched by scout teamers. The good news for Bill Belichick’s club is now that they’ve seen it live in person, they’ll have a better handle on how to slow him.

Kyle Van Noy, who had six tackles, a hit on Jackson, and a forced fumble, expects his club will bounce back strong after its own bye week.

“They sustained really good drives, and we stayed on the field too long,’’ Van Noy said. “We’ve got a lot of things to fix, but we’ve got the right group to do it with.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.