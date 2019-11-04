Game recognizes game. This interaction between @tombrady and @lj_era8 after Sunday night's Baltimore Ravens victory shows the kind of people they both are. (🎥 @nbcscameraguys / @nbcsboston ) pic.twitter.com/J9DXbbGctb

While the Patriots’ quarterback was not thrilled with the 37-20 loss the Patriots suffered against the Ravens , it did not stop him from paying respect to the Ravens’ quarterback after the game. Brady approached Jackson on the field to give him both a hug and to praise how well he played.

Not even Tom Brady could deny how well Lamar Jackson played on Sunday.

“You played great. Congratulations,” Brady said to Jackson while shaking hands. “Good game dude.”

A good game for Jackson it was. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 163 yards, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and rushing for two touchdowns on 16 carries. The last time Brady had squared off against the Ravens in 2016, the Patriots beat them 30-23, and Jackson was still a sophomore competing at the University of Louisville. After his performance on Sunday, he solidified himself as an MVP-caliber quarterback in the NFL.

Despite the win and praise, Jackson paid his own respects back to Brady during their exchange.

“You’re the GOAT. Appreciate it,” he said to Brady.