Gonna have some fun at the Linc in 2 weeks!

The Philadelphia offensive lineman is already eyeing the matchup, according to his Twitter:

Lane Johnson got an early start on the banter with the Patriots: Both the Eagles and Patriots are in a bye week, but face each other in Week 11.

Johnson was a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship team, which was won against the Patriots. Afterward, he described New England as a “fear based organization,” along with additional comments later in 2018.

The Patriots, meanwhile, trolled Johnson after the team won Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

“When you go to four Super Bowls in six years, that’s fun baby,” said Patriots safety Duron Harmon during the team’s victory parade in February. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy also acknowledged the comments with a quote tweet.

The Patriots (8-1) and the Eagles (5-4) meet in the regular season for the first time since 2015, when Philadelphia won at Gillette Stadium, 35-27.

