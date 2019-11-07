The 24-year-old Hunt, who led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017, went from rising young star to a violent offender. Now, he’s getting a chance to amend for his missteps, and the Browns believe he can jump start an offense that hasn’t performed well.

Hunt is eligible to play after completing his eight-game NFL suspension for two physical off-field altercations, and he’s expected to be on the field Sunday when the struggling Browns (2-6) host the Buffalo Bills (6-2).

Kareem Hunt was supposed to come back and help the Browns. Maybe he’ll save them.

Hunt has been practicing for two weeks, giving him time to get into better shape and relearn Cleveland’s playbook.

His return will give coach Freddie Kitchens another option for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is eager to see what Hunt can bring.

Report: Browns, NFL to speak

Antonio Brown, who has been out of the NFL since being released by the Patriots in September amid sexual assault allegations, hasn’t spoken to the league about the situation.

That could change next week.

ESPN is reporting that the wide receiver is scheduled to speak with the league and “is eager to present his side” of the case.

According to ESPN, there are teams that want to sign Brown but haven’t made a move because the NFL hasn’t wrapped up its investigation into claims in a lawsuit filed by Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer whom he met while both were at Central Michigan University.

After Taylor’s lawsuit became public, an artist in Pennsylvania also claimed sexual misconduct by Brown. In a Sports Illustrated article, she detailed a 2017 incident where, while in Brown’s home kneeling while working on a mural he had commissioned, she turned to find him standing naked before her with a small towel over his genitals.

The league interviewed Taylor for 10 hours on Sept. 16. It was the first step in what was already expected to be a long process of evaluating Taylor’s claims. At the time, a league source said it might be several weeks until the NFL had an update. It’s been more than seven weeks since that meeting.

In the interim, it was revealed that Brown was dropped as a Nike athlete and said he was done playing in the NFL. He filed a grievance to collect nearly $10 million from the team in unpaid bonuses — which he may win.

Brown has denied all allegations against him, and even though he said he doesn’t plan on playing anymore, ESPN reported that he wants to “have his playing status cleared up” before signing.

He’s not on the commissioner’s exempt list, but the NFL said in September that he could be placed on it if he signs.

Last week, reports came out that the Seahawks were interested in signing Brown but instead picked up Josh Gordon after he was released by the Patriots off injured reserve.

Fox fires Carter

Fox Sports fired Cris Carter after three years at the network.

Fox Sports issued a statement saying Carter was no longer at the network and had no further comment. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had been a co-host of FS1’s ‘‘First Things First’’ morning show since its launch in 2017.

Material from the Associated Pressd was used. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.