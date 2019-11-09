The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out quarterback Jacoby Brissett for Sunday’s game against Miami, giving the start to backup Brian Hoyer . Brissett suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee during last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh. He did limited work in practice this week. The Colts promoted third-string quarterback Chad Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster, and also promoted receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster . . . The Falcons placed running back Ito Smith , the team’s second-leading rusher, on injured reserve. Smith already had been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New Orleans with a neck injury, which he suffered, as well as a concussion, against the Rams on Oct. 20. Smith also finished his 2018 rookie season on IR with a knee injury. Brian Hill is expected to play behind Freeman against the Saints . . . San Francisco tight end George Kittle is doubtful to play Monday night against the Seahawks because of injuries to his knee and ankle. Kicker Robbie Gould is also doubtful with a quadriceps injury.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and center Serge Ibaka will be out indefinitely after injuries against the Pelicans. Lowry fractured his left thumb during the first quarter of Friday night’s 122-104 victory. Lowry went to the bench after he was hurt but returned a few minutes later. He made two 3-pointers in the second quarter before subbing out midway through the period and retreating to the locker room. He said after the game the injury is unrelated to the surgery he had in July to repair ligaments in the same thumb. Ibaka sprained his right ankle and will undergo additional imaging in Los Angeles, where Toronto plays the Lakers on Sunday and the Clippers and former teammate Kawhi Leonard on Monday. Ibaka was in a walking boot after the game. He was injured when he contested a layup by Brandon Ingram with about a minute remaining in the second quarter . . . Sixers guard Ben Simmons will miss a second straight game Sunday against the Hornets because of a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Simmons was hurt Wednesday when he bumped into Royce O'Neale’s chest while posting up in the first quarter of a 106-104 loss to the Jazz. He didn’t play Friday in a 100-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Advertisement

Miscellany

No US for Champions

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Champions League final will not be played in the United States in 2024. The person told the Associated Press that UEFA could potentially stage the showpiece club soccer final outside Europe one day but that cannot happen for the first time in 2024 just before the European Championship in Germany. UEFA has also settled on the hosts for the next four years, with this season’s final in Istanbul in May, Munich staging the 2022 showpiece and Wembley in 2023 . . . Australian Ash Barty continued her season-long extraordinary form to beat France’s Caroline Garcia, 6-0, 6-0, and level the Fed Cup final, 1-1, in Perth, Australia. Barty, the world’s No.1-ranked player, beat Garcia in just 56 minutes on an outdoor hard court at Perth Arena to get Australia back on track after Kristina Mladenovic beat Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-1, 6-1. Barty, who won her first major singles title at the French Open this year, extended her Fed Cup winning streak to 15 matches, a run that began in February 2017. ‘‘I think that’s probably the best tennis match I've ever played in my life,’’ she said. ‘‘I could not have asked for a more perfect match.’’ Barty is set to face Mladenovic in the first reverse singles match on Sunday. Australia’s hopes of ending a 45-year Fed Cup drought started poorly when Mladenovic beat Tomljanovic in 72 minutes . . . Fifteen-year-old Anna Shcherbakova of Russia won the women’s free skate at the Cup of China in Chongqing to capture her second Grand Prix title of the season. Shcherbakova, who led after Friday’s short program, underrotated her opening quadruple lutz-triple toeloop combination but landed a quad lutz on her next jump and finished with 152.53 points for a total of 226.04. Japan’s Satoko Miyahara finished second with 211.18 overall points while Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was third with 209.10 after finishing second in the free program. Shcherbakova, who also won last month’s Skate America, included a triple lutz-triple loop combination and three more triples. China’s Jin Boyang won the free skate to take the gold medal in the men’s event with a total of 261.53 points. Yan Han, also of China, was second with 249.45 in his first international event since the 2018 Olympics while Matteo Rizzo of Italy won the bronze medal with 241.88. World silver medalists Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia clinched gold in ice dance with 209.90 points.