Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly wants Rob Gronkowski to come back before the end of the season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kraft talked to Gronkowski in the Patriots’ locker room after Gronkowski announced his retirement in March. Kraft told Gronkowski he wants the tight end back for November, December, and a playoff run. NFL rules say Gronkowski and the Patriots agree must agree to a return by Nov. 30, a day before the team’s Week 13 game against the Texans in Houston.

Gronkowski has been asked several times about a possible comeback since retiring. In October, during an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” he said “I’ll give an answer. Obviously when I retired, I retired for a reason, because I needed to step away. So it would be a no. It would be a no. There it is. But I never say no because I said no and everyone was like ‘Yeah, he’s kidding.’ It’s a no. In my mind, that’s how it is.”