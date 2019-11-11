Brady was asked how long it took him to get over Super Bowl LII.

During his weekly interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Brady talked about the Patriots’ upcoming matchup with the Eagles. It’s the first meaningful game between the two teams since Philadelphia beat New England in Super Bowl LII, 41-33.

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any player in NFL history. Despite the success, he still thinks about at least one of his three losses on football’s biggest stage.

“You assume I’m over it,” Brady immediately countered. “Come on now. That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game.

“I think in a lot of ways we learned from that year and we came back stronger the next year and we won the Super Bowl in [the 2018 season],” Brady continued. “I think everything is a matter of perspective and I think when you play in that game and you play great teams, you’re not going to win them all. This is not the Harlem Globetrotters vs. the Washington Generals. This is all about tough competition against the best teams and they deserved it that year, and a couple of years later we get a chance to play that organization again.”

During the Super Bowl that season, Brady couldn’t quite catch a pass thrown to him by Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola on a trick play. Asked if the Patriots will attempt a similar trick play on Sunday, Brady joked about his pass catching history.

“I know, the first one I caught,” Brady noted. “That was like a career high right there. I actually felt like I was running pretty good. I think I was clocked at a good speed after I caught it.

The Patriots’ quarterback offered an interesting admission about a suspected injury he suffered last season. During another trick play in which he caught a pass, it was believed (though unconfirmed at the time) that Brady injured himself. He confirmed this news during the interview on Monday.

“I ran out for a pass against the Tennessee Titans last year, I actually got hurt on the play,” said Brady. “I’m not sure if it’ll be in the game plan this week. We’ll see, we’ll see how it works out.”

The Eagles also ran a trick play in Super Bowl LII, the famous “Philly Special.” The Eagles’ gamble on fourth down resulted in a Philadelphia touchdown. Brady shared his thoughts on what became a defining play of the game.

“That was a tough play to stop,” Brady acknowledged. “They executed it well. I think trick plays, when they’re run as well as they did, they always seem to work. And they give you a lot of momentum. Yeah, they’re still talking about that play. That play will go down in history just like a lot of those big plays that the Super Bowl has, so good for them.”

One Patriots player who played a prominent role in that Super Bowl (as well as the Super Bowl a year later) was Rob Gronkowski. Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly wants Gronkowski to make a comeback.

Brady reacted to hearing the report by saying, “just because things are reported doesn’t necessarily mean they’re always true, just for the record.”

“It’s all a lot of speculation,” Brady added.

“The trade deadline’s gone, training camp’s passed, free agency’s gone, the draft is gone,” Brady explained. “I mean our team is what is and I’m excited about who we have and the opportunity that we have.”

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @haydenhbird.