Haskins is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in three appearances — two in relief and a start Nov. 3 at Buffalo. The Jets game will be his second NFL start.

‘‘We've got a lot of confidence in Dwayne,’’ interim coach Bill Callahan said in announcing the much-expected move. ‘‘He’s worked hard, he’s smart, he studies, he prepares, so this will be a great opportunity for him going forward.’’

The Washington Redskins on Monday named rookie Dwayne Haskins their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. The 15th overall draft pick takes over with Washington 1-8 and the New York Jets in town Sunday.

‘‘It helps to have a full week of preparation where you’re the starter,’’ second-year receiver Trey Quinn said. ‘‘I'm looking forward to seeing him grow because he’s a talent. He’s definitely a talent, so sky’s the limit right now for him. It’s just up to him to take the extra time and learn on his own.’’

Previous coach Jay Gruden and Callahan had been reluctant to hand the reins over to Haskins because he looked much more like a long-term project than a ready-made professional quarterback. Veteran Case Keenum started seven of the first eight games and longtime backup Colt McCoy the other.

But Haskins showed enough in his audition against the Bills to earn the full-time role. Callahan liked Haskins’ consistency and decisiveness in completing 15 of 22 passes with a limited playbook.

There’s also the mere fact that this is becoming a lost season for the Redskins, who are likely to have a top five draft pick and would be wise to see what they have in Haskins.

‘‘He needs the experience,’’ Callahan said. ‘‘Let’s give Dwayne an opportunity. We’re at a juncture where we don’t want to be record-wise, so this is a good opportunity for him to take advantage of every (snap) practice-wise and game-wise so we can see growth in his play.’’

Keenum is expected to serve as the backup against the 2-7 Jets with McCoy the third QB.

Barkley is better

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was seen heading to the X-ray room after Sunday’s 34-27 loss to the Jets and coach Pat Shurmur said the second-year player was “banged up.”

But a day later, Shurmur said Barkley was feeling better and that he would not considering shutting him down for the rest a season that finds the Giants with a 2-8 record heading into their bye week.

Sunday’s loss was Barkley’s worst game in the NFL. He ran just 13 times for a measly 1 yard and caught five passes for 30 yards.

Just a short timeout

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said wide receiver Antonio Callaway’s benching was a one-game punishment.

Callaway didn’t play in Sunday’s 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills after being a surprising healthy scratch despite quarterback Baker Mayfield saying the receiver had been included in the game plan.

Kitchens did not divulge his reasons for sitting Callaway, who was suspended four games earlier this season by the NFL for violating the league’s drug policy.

On a conference call Monday, Kitchens said he wasn’t confident the 22-year-old Callaway would respond to the discipline.

‘‘I don’t know if he got the message or not,’’ Kitchens said. ‘‘But I'm not wavering.’’

Kitchens said any conversations with Callaway will remain ‘‘between Antonio and I’’ but added the benching ‘‘was only for yesterday.’’

Callaway has eight catches for 89 yards in four games this season. As a rookie, the 2018 second-round pick out of Florida had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns.

The benching gave more playing time to wide receiver Rashard Higgins , who caught a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:44 left as the Browns snapped a four-game losing streak.

Another tough break

Chris Herndon’s second season with the New York Jets took another frustrating turn as the tight end will be sidelined indefinitely with a broken rib suffered Sunday in the Jets’ 34-27 win over the Giants. The injury came in Herndon’s season debut, during which he caught one pass for 7 yards.

‘‘It’s one of those first or second (upper) ribs,’’ coach Adam Gase said Monday. ‘‘That’s in a place where it could be an extended period of time. If something happened, it could hurt him worse than what he already is.’’

It’s the latest blow in what has been a lost season for Herndon. He was suspended the first four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and then was sidelined four more with a hamstring injury.

The Jets lost another starter on offense in right guard Brian Winters, who dislocated a shoulder in the third quarter Sunday and is likely done for the season.

Eagles extend Brooks

The Philadelphia Eagles said they and guard Brandon Brooks have agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2024. The NFL Network reported Brooks’s extension is worth $56.2 million, including $30 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL . . . Philadelphia officially signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews in the wake of DeSean Jackson landing in injured resereve least week. It’s Matthews’ third stint with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. He had 20 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns last season after being dealt to Buffalo before the 2017 season . . . Broncos coach Vic Fangio said rookie quarterback Drew Lock will return to practice Tuesday, nearly three months after the raw righthander sprained his right thumb in the preseason against the 49ers and landed on injured reserve to start the season. Lock’s return starts a 21-day clock in which Denver will have to decide whether to bring him off IR or leave him on. It’s that three-week window that prevented the Broncos from bringing Lock back to practice two weeks ago when Joe Flacco (neck) went on IR.