“What I think is at this point, it doesn’t matter,” Brady said of the Patriots’ 8-1 start. “Because 8-1 means nothing. In 2001, we won the Super Bowl and we were 5-5. In 2015, we were 10-0 and we lost four of our last six.”

Looking over the Patriots’ largely successful first half of the season, Tom Brady explained his view during a weekly interview on Westwood One Radio .

Tom Brady and the Patriots are off to an 8-1 start.

Brady is more experienced than most when it comes to knowing what it takes to reach a Super Bowl. New England has played in eight straight AFC Championship games, and four of the last five Super Bowls.

The 42-year-old quarterback explained that New England needs to be hitting its peak in the coming months.

“And from our standpoint, I’m happy we’re 8-1,” said Brady, “but I really want us to play our best football as we move forward. Everything that’s happened to this point, we’ve got to learn from, we’ve got to use it, and we’ve got to use those things and execute under pressure against the competition that’s going to be at it’s toughest. I’m looking forward to a great opportunity for our team.”

