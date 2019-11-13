With New England’s 2019 defense drawing comparisons to some of the NFL’s historically good units, the Eagles coach was reminded of the 2000 Ravens defense. Pederson quarterbacked the Browns in a 44-7 loss to Baltimore that season. He completed just 8 of 16 passes for 108 yards with an interception and two sacks. There was injury added to that insult.

The Patriots lead the league in total defense (249.3 yards per game) and are second in passing defense (150.2). They’ve also collected 19 interceptions and have scored touchdowns on two interceptions returns, two fumble returns, and two more on blocked punts.

“You can obviously draw some parallels with those two defenses,’’ Pederson said. “I think the biggest thing that jumps out to you right now, the glaring thing, is the turnover ratio. I mean, the fact that they’ve got six defensive scores this season, the interceptions, the fumbles they’re causing — it’s a brand of defense where they just smother you. They just corral you. They’re OK with giving you 2, 3, 4 yards, but they’re right on top of you.’’

The efficiency at every level of the defense has impressed the Eagles coach.

“Their secondary is that way aggressively and their front seven are that way. And that’s something I think when you look back, if I remember correctly with that Baltimore team, the same structure, the same style of defense,” said Pederson. “It was a smothering style of defense, and they played fast and they played aggressively. They may not do a whole lot schematically, and I think that’s a positive because it does allow your guys to play free, and to play fast and to play smart. I think that’s a similarity that I see with this Patriots defense today.’’

Generous donations

Patriots players have donated $450,000 in grants from their Social Justice Fund to five area organizations for their work in social justice and equality. Each of the beneficiaries will receive $90,000. The money, which was raised through individual player donations, was matched by the Kraft family.

“If there is anything football teaches us, it’s that we can accomplish much more collectively as a team,’’ said Devin McCourty. “The goal of the Social Justuice Fund is to work together as a team to help effect change in our community by providing support to these organizations. The more you learn about the work they are doing, the more you want to support their efforts.’’

The organizations receiving donations include: Boston Healthcare for the Homeless; Boston Uncornered; CommonWealth Kitchen; Roca; and We Belong.

Chung returns

Patrick Chung returned to Patriots practice Wednesday after the safety, who is nursing heel and chest injuries, missed the last two sessions. He was listed as limited. Nate Ebner (ankle/back) and practice squader Obi Melifonwu were the only players not spotted during the media portion of the full pads — and quite brisk — practice. Tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (ankle) also were limited . . . For the Eagles, linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) and receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) did not participate. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and offensive tackle Jason Peter (knee) were limited.

Jim McBride