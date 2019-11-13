Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced Wednesday that Gase’s job is safe and he will remain the coach in 2020 despite the team’s 2-7 record. Johnson cited Gase’s positive work with quarterback Sam Darnold and collaborative efforts with GM Joe Douglas to try to improve the franchise.

“I want to assure you, there will be no changes in coaches,” Johnson said during a brief meeting with reporters during practice in Florham Park, N.J. “Adam has the trust of this team, he has the trust of Sam, he has Joe’s trust, he has my trust. He’s a good man, a good coach. I brought in Joe earlier this year — he hasn’t been here very long — to help build the team with Adam. There’s a lot of work to do. There’s a great deal of work to do. Everyone understands that. And we’re just getting started.

“But I feel really good about this team moving forward.”

Johnson told the entire team of his decision last Wednesday, and it was met with a positive response from players and coaches.

Now public, the news might further frustrate some fans who were already calling for Gase’s job despite him being just nine games into his tenure.

Johnson was in the unique position of defending his coach midway through his first season with the team — and giving a vote of confidence that extends to next year.

“This team isn’t where we thought we’d be,” Johnson acknowledged. “It’s exceedingly frustrating. But I’m here watching this team grind away every day, the coaches grind away every day, getting better. The thing that’s so encouraging is that there has never been a moment of finger-pointing. There’s never been a moment that somebody casts blame on somebody else.

“I think that speaks very highly of the character of this team and the effort of the coaches.”

Gase replaced the fired Todd Bowles last January, and Douglas was hired to replace Mike Maccagnan as GM in June.

Johnson insisted Gase is the right coach to bring Darnold along and help him continue to progress in his second season and beyond. That’s a major factor in Johnson believing it is the correct call to have Gase stay.

“Seeing him work with Sam, just as a small portion of this question, gives me a lot of confidence in that,” Johnson said. “Seeing him work with Joe is a whole new dynamic in this building, it’s a really positive dynamic. They have the same vision for this team going forward. There are a number of reasons, but those are two really big ones that I feel confident in Adam as our coach going forward.”

Stafford not back

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice with teammates on Wednesday, a few days after hip and back injuries stopped his streak of 139 starts counting the playoffs. Stafford watched as Jeff Driskel and David Blough took snaps. Driskel started in place of Stafford in last Sunday’s 20-13 loss to Chicago, giving Detroit its fifth loss in six games . . . Jets running back Le’Veon Bell sat out practice with an illness but is expected to be OK in time for the team’s game at Washington on Sunday. “I don’t think it’s something serious,” Gase said. When a reporter jokingly asked if Bell might have mononucleosis — which sidelined Darnold for a month — Gase shook his head and half-smiled. “I hope not,” he said. “Yeah, way too soon.” . . . Dolphins safety Reshad Jones said he expects to play on Sunday against the Bills after missing the last four games with a cracked rib. Jones, the Dolphins’ highest-paid player at $13 million, has played in only three games this season.