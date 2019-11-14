On Wednesday, Tom Brady called into WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” to help raise awareness for Christian Fauria’s “25 for 25’s” fundraiser . During the call, Brady was asked about Harry.

However, Harry wasn’t on the team’s 53-man roster for the Sunday night game against the Ravens. What role Harry can play for the rest of the season has become a talking point for Patriots fans, given his potential (and the team’s need for playmakers on offense).

A recent subplot with the Patriots has been increased interest in rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry. The talented 21-year-old, who was New England’s first-round pick in 2019, was activated from injured reserve in early November after missing the first eight games of the season.

“I think with our team, what I think we’ve done over the years is we’ve not projected expectations for people that put them in an unfair position that people are expecting things that, you know, are not in my control,” said Brady. “If you want to ask someone like N’Keal how he feels he’s doing, you should ask him.

“To ask me, and then put unfair expectations on a younger player, I don’t think that is helpful at all,” Brady continued. “It is really up to each individual player. It is not just N’Keal because I like N’Keal a lot. Everybody’s role is earned and I think that is the mark of the Patriots and that is part of the culture. You have to come out here and you have to earn a spot and earn a role. You do that through practice, earning the trust of your teammates and your coaches that you can be talented when the moments are their biggest.”

Brady noted that Harry has shown positive signs since his return to the field.

“He’s working hard,” said Brady. “He’s extremely hard-working. He wants to do it. He’s got a great edge about him. I really love that. I really love his tenacity and he’s learning every day, and he’s working hard to get better. I think that is all you can ask of a younger player.”

