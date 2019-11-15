Myles Garrett has been suspended for at least the remainder of the season for his role in a brawl at the end of Thursday’s Steelers-Browns game, the NFL announced Friday.

Garrett, a Browns defensive end, stripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and used it to hit Rudolph in the head.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games after punching and kicking Garrett in the aftermath. The Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi also received a one-game suspension for shoving.