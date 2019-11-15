The melee was sparked when Garrett brought Rudolph down well after he had completed a meaningless short pass near the end of the game. The players grappled with each other and while Rudolph got his hand on Garrett’s helmet first, Garrett ultimately escalated the brawl by grabbing Rudolph’s helmet and yanking it off his head.

A Thursday night fight erupted during Thursday Night Football after defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it during the final seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers.

Seemingly humbled, Rudolph scrambled back to his feet as fellow Steeler David DeCastro defended his quarterback.

With his feet on firm ground once again, Rudolph made another aggressive push toward Garrett, who was still holding Rudolph’s helmet in his far hand.

As Rudolph pushed past DeCastro, he made a grab for Garrett.

As soon as Rudolph gripped Garrett’s shoulder, Garrett began his overhead swing with the helmet in his other hand.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league,” Rudolph said after the game. “I’m not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him.”

