“I think being a pro quarterback is very challenging in it of itself,” Brady said Thursday night on Westwood One. “To have time off is a challenge, but Colin has overcome a lot of challenges in his career, and he’s always found a way to produce. He’s very mentally tough and I think it’s pretty cool that he’s getting that opportunity.”

Many teams, including the Patriots , will be in attendance to scout Kaepernick to potentially add him to their rosters for the rest of the season. With so much buzz, Tom Brady was asked what he thinks about Kaepernick’s chances to succeed after such a long hiatus.

One of the biggest pieces of news coming out of the NFL this week is Colin Kaepernick’s league-sponsored workout in Atlanta this Saturday.

Advertisement

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, his last game coming in a Week 17, 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In his career, Kaepernick has played in 69 games and thrown for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns, with only 30 interceptions.

Tara Sullivan: Is Kaepernick’s tryout a good-faith effort by the NFL, or a cover for exclusion?

Another topic brought up in Brady’s interview was the quote from his trainer Alex Guerrero that Brady could play potentially until he’s 47.

When asked, Brady kept it vague, but didn’t shut down the idea either.

“I’m going to keep going as long as I can, we’ll see how long it goes. ” Brady said. “It’s easier said than done. I know the kind of effort I’m putting into it right now, but what a great privilege it is to play a sport that I love.”

Through nine games this season, Brady has thrown for 2,536 yards and 14 touchdowns, being picked off five times. His numbers have proved good enough to help lead the Patriots to a blistering 8-1 start.

Advertisement

The Patriots will look to continue their hot start to the season this Sunday, Nov. 17, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unconventional Preview: To beat the Patriots, the Eagles need to be spectacular