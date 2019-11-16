The workout for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, originally scheduled for 3 on Saturday afternoon at the Falcons’ training facility, has been changed to 4 and will be at a different location in Atlanta.
Furthermore, the media will now be invited to attend.
Here is the official announcement from Kaepernick’s representatives:
“From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one. Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives.
“Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process, which is why a new location has been selected for today.”