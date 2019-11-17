Frigid conditions had enveloped Foxborough last week and the Florida-born Brooks forgot one essential item in his equipment bag.

Brooks smiled and shook his head, “I know, I know.’’

Though Brooks has played plenty of games in cold weather, it still can be a bit of a shock to the system at first.

“For a Florida guy it’s always a little different getting used to the cold,’’ Brooks said Friday. “For the most part, you’re going out there competing against other guys, not against the cold. It’s something that I notice, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not something that’s going to be a major factor to me. It’ll be fine.’’

Advertisement

It hasn’t taken Brooks much time to acclimate to the Patriots organization. Since signing as a free agent with that “core special teamer” label, the safety quickly proved he can be counted on to contribute on defense.

When looking for a new team, Brooks said he wasn’t looking for any guarantees, just an opportunity, and that’s what he received in New England.

“Really it was all kind of a blur when I got the call to come and visit,’’ Brooks said. “I got up here, chopped it up with a few coaches, especially Bill [Belichick], we just talked about pretty much an opportunity and that’s all I asked for. He assured me that I was going to get that chance. So, coming in, being guaranteed something, that was never the situation, just [wanted] a fair opportunity to go out and play defense and show what I could do that was given to me and every day I’m appreciative of that.’’

Brooks, who was worked out by safeties coach Steve Belichick when he was coming out of Florida State in 2014, said he has a special place in his heart for both Belichicks.

Advertisement

“I love those guys,’’ he said. “They believed in me, they’ve given me the opportunity. They’re patient with me and they’ve just given me the chances.’’

Brooks has been a sponge during his brief time in New England, learning as much as he can from the plethora of long-tenured Patriot defenders.

“Being away from defense and being away from that scheme it took a little time to get that rust off and really keep understanding the coverages and things like that,’’ said Brooks. “For the most part the vets here have helped me so much. Pat [Chung] has been like a mentor to me. So, I’ve been backing him up and trying to really just learn everything and absorb all the information he has given me of what he’s learned over the years, so hopefully I can take that to my game and model from it.’’

With Chung out for Sunday with chest and heel injuries, Brooks figured to be in the safety rotation with Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon.

Earlier this season, Brooks had one of the signature moments of his career when he snagged an interception against the Jets, the team he played for the last two seasons. The outpouring of support from his teammates after that pick bowled over Brooks.

“Words can’t express [what that meant],’’ said Brooks, who has the ball sitting atop his locker. “So many emotions and so many things I’ve been through throughout the league and on that team especially, it was just awesome to get over here with a group of guys that are all pulling for me and they all wanted me to do great in that game and to come away with that pick, it felt awesome just to see how many of my teammates ran on the field just to congratulate me and pump me up, it’s probably a moment I’ll remember forever. It was a special one.’’

Advertisement

WR Harry debuts

Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry made his debut Sunday after he spent the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve and was inactive for the Week 9 game against Baltimore. He had one catch, an 11-yarder, in the first half.

The Patriots inactives included tight end Ryan Izzo, receiver Gunner Olszewski, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, quarterback Cody Kessler, and defensive tackle Byron Cowart. Chung and running back Damien Harris were ruled out on Saturday.

For the Eagles, running back Jordan Howard, receiver Alshon Jeffery, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, center Nate Herbig, and defensive ends Shareef Miller and Daeshon Hall were inactive.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.