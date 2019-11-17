PHILADELPHIA — Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Eagles with a head injury.

Dorsett was injured early in the second quarter after he caught the only New England touchdown in nthe first half. He caught the 15-yard touchdown pass, which came on a double-pass trick play and was thrown by Julian Edelman, then got hit hard by Eagles corner Rasul Douglas.

Dorsett left the game, went into the blue pop-up medical tent on the sideline for several minutes, then left with training staff members for the locker room. He was initially declared questionable to return with a head injury, then ruled out shortly after.