PHILADELPHIA — Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Eagles with a head injury.
Dorsett was injured early in the second quarter after he caught the only New England touchdown in nthe first half. He caught the 15-yard touchdown pass, which came on a double-pass trick play and was thrown by Julian Edelman, then got hit hard by Eagles corner Rasul Douglas.
Dorsett left the game, went into the blue pop-up medical tent on the sideline for several minutes, then left with training staff members for the locker room. He was initially declared questionable to return with a head injury, then ruled out shortly after.
With Dorsett out and receiver Mohamed Sanu playing despite rolling his ankle midway through the game, the Patriots were down to young receivers N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers along with Edelman.
