Garrett requested to attend the appeal hearing in New York and plans to be there. His request will be heard by former NFL player James Thrash . He and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks are jointly appointed by the league and the Players Association to hear such appeals.

Garrett was banned indefinitely by the league on Friday for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett will make his case to the NFL to have his indefinite suspension reduced on Wednesday.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

was suspended for shoving Rudolph to the ground, escalating a wild brawl between the AFC North rivals that began with Garrett ripping off the QB’s helmet, wildly swinging it and connecting with the top of his head. Rudolph was not seriously injured.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will have his appeal hearing Tuesday. He was suspended three games after he came to Rudolph’s defense and punched and kicked Garrett while the defensive end lay under a pile of players in the end zone.

Garrett was suspended Friday — less than 12 hours after his violent actions — for at least the last six regular-season games and the playoffs should Cleveland (4-6) get there. It’s the longest suspension in league history for a single on-field infraction.

Mayfield wins appeal of fine

Baker Mayfield doesn’t have to put up money for his mouth.

The Browns quarterback won his appeal and won’t have to pay a $12,500 fine he received from the NFL last month for criticizing officials.

Following Cleveland’s 32-28 loss to the Seahawks on Oct. 13, Mayfield called the officiating “pretty bad” and he was particularly critical of a blindside block penalty called against Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Mayfield knew he would probably be fined for the comments, and the league handed down its penalty a few days later.

Trubinsky pulled because of injury

Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted he pulled Mitchell Trubisky near the end of Sunday’s loss to the Rams because of pain in his right hip and not because he’s ready to bench his struggling quarterback.

Nagy said the decision to have Chase Daniel work Chicago’s final drive was based solely on Trubisky’s injury.

He wasn’t sure about his quarterback’s status, with Chicago (4-6) hosting the Giants this week. But he made it clear Trubisky “absolutely” remains the starting quarterback as long as he’s healthy.