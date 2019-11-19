On Tuesday morning Brown went to Instagram to apologize to Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization for his short-lived tenure in New England.

Antonio Brown spent just 11 days with the New England Patriots before being cut.

Brown posted a picture of himself and Tom Brady celebrating his only touchdown catch with the team, and posted this caption:

“Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB”

Brown originally arrived in New England after being cut by the Oakland Raiders following a series of different off-field disputes.

After Brown was cut on Sept. 7, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots. Shortly after the signing, Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape on three separate occasions by a former classmate from his time at Central Michigan, Britney Taylor.

As more information, as well as a second sexual misconduct accusation, came out the Patriots decided to cut Brown 11 days after signing him.

Brown played one game for the Patriots — in Miami against the Dolphins — where he recorded four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL’s investigation into the alleged sexual assault by Brown against Taylor is still ongoing.