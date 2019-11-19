The Patriots’ 17-10 victory over the Eagles Sunday on CBS was also a big ratings win for Channel 4.

The game earned a 38.2 household rating and a 64 share in the 4:25 p.m. window on the network, making it the second-highest-rated Patriots game of the season. Only the Patriots’ win over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27 drew higher ratings (42.3/67) in the Boston market.

With the exception of their bye week, the Patriots have been the No. 1 event on television in Boston dating back to the first week of August.