“You’d have to talk to Robert [Kraft] about that,” Belichick said when asked if he had been keeping an eye on the NFL’s investigation of Brown. “I mean every week you guys ask me about a player who’s not on our team, and so every week it’s going to be the same answer.”

Bill Belichick spoke to the press Wednesday afternoon about a slew of topics. At the forefront of discussion was Antonio Brown and his apology to Robert Kraft and the Patriots on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Belichick also spent some time talking about Sunday’s opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, and how difficult an opponent they will be. He talked at length specifically about how good quarterback Dak Prescott has been this season.

“He’s super impressive,” Belichick said. “I mean this guy can throw the ball he’s very accurate, he’s got great poise in the pocket. He can extend plays and run it if he has to, but he doesn’t do much of that unless he really needs to.”

Belichick even said the Cowboys are “the best passing team in the league.”

The Patriots head coach even threw in a Dwight Eisenhower reference when he was asked about preparing for the Cowboys’ defense.

“It’s just like [Dwight] Eisenhower said, preparation is important for the war, and once the battle starts, you can just throw it all out the window. You play the war, fight the battle. That’s what we do,” Belichick said. (The actual Eisenhower quote is, “In preparing for battle, I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable.”)

Dallas and New England will square off Sunday for the first time since October of 2015, when the Patriots took down the Cowboys 30-3 in their Week 5 matchup in Arlington.