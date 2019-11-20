Belichick referenced Prescott’s arm strength and went over a laundry list of throws that the fourth-year pro has excelled at this season.

“I mean, this guy can throw the ball,’’ the coach said Wednesday. “He’s very accurate. He’s got great poise in the pocket. Stands in there. He can extend plays and run if he has to, but he doesn’t do much of that unless he really needs to. He has great patience. Poise, discipline in the pocket, gets his eyes down field. He’s a very good intermediate-to-deep-ball thrower.’’

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick labeled Dak Prescott “super impressive” as he has studied the Dallas quarterback’s performances this season in preparation for Sunday’s game.

“Sideline throws, inside throws, in-cuts, posts, over routes, flag routes, you name it,’’ said Belichick. “Possession passes on third down. Best third-down team in the league. Best passing team in the league. Most big plays in the league. Where do you want to start? They do it all — and he does it all.’’

Prescott was named the NFC offensive player of the week after throwing for 444 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Lions last Sunday. He has an NFL-high 3,221 passing yards and also tops the league with an 8.8 yards-per-attempt ratio. Only Russell Wilson (23) has more touchdown passes than Prescott (21).

This will be the first time Prescott has faced New England since being drafted in 2016. Belichick said the Patriots “did work on him” coming out of Mississippi State but the club selected Jacoby Brissett in the third round, while Prescott was selected one round later.

For the record, Jason Garrett had pretty high praise for Tom Brady on Wednesday, too.

“You can make an argument that he’s the best player that’s ever walked,’’ said the Cowboys coach.

Sanu absent

Mohamad Sanu was the lone player not spotted during the media window of drizzly shells-and-sweats practice. The receiver appeared to tweak his ankle on a punt late in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

Sanu played through it, so it’ll be interesting to see how he progresses through the week.

Fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett, who left the game after suffering a concussion on his touchdown catch, was at the session.

Both receivers were officially listed as did not participate on the injury report. In addition, receiver Julian Edelman was limited because of a shoulder ailment.

Safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring), who did not travel with the club to Philadelphia, were at practice. They were limited Wednesday.

Other players limited at the workout included linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), special teamer Nate Ebner (ankle/back), and defensive end John Simon (elbow).

Bailey honored

Jake Bailey was awarded his second AFC special teams player of the week award of the season after the rookie punter’s standout game against the Eagles. Of Bailey’s eight punts, six landed inside Philadelphia’s 20-yard line and the other two landed at the 20- and 21-yard lines . . . The Patriots signed receiver Quincy Adeboyejo to the practice squad. The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pounder entered the league as rookie free agent with Baltimore and spent time on their practice squad and active roster in 2017. He was on the physically-unable-to-perform list last year before being released. He had a short stint with the Jets this summer.