Rob Gronkowski guest starred at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, showing off his dance moves alongside TV host James Corden and the dance team of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Patriots tight end appeared on the court at halftime of the NBA game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder and danced to Alessia Cara and Zedd’s song “Stay” with the Laker Girls dance team.

He and Corden stepped through the team’s choreography clad in yellow Lakers garb before meeting in the middle of the court to pose. Tennis star Venus Williams, who spent part of her childhood in Los Angeles, also danced with the team during a different song in the halftime show.