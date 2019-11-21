Garrett made the allegation on Wednesday during an appeal hearing for his punishment. Rudolph denied provoking Garrett, and his lawyer called the allegation “reckless and shameful” and an “assault on Mason’s integrity.”

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told the NFL that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called Garrett a racial slur ahead of a brawl between the two players that resulted in Garrett being suspended indefinitely, according to ESPN.

The brawl, in which Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off and then used it to swing at the quarterback, marred the end of a divisional matchup between the Browns and the Steelers on Nov. 14. In addition to Garrett’s suspension, two other players — the Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey and the Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi — were suspended for three games and one game, respectively.

ESPN is reporting that Rudolph will likely be fined as well, but he hasn’t yet.

Garrett told Browns staffers “he was going to assert some sensitive information” in his appeal hearing, according to ESPN. His defense centered around a “precedent-based argument” about a 2013 incident in which a Texans player missed three games (two preseason, one regular season) for using a helmet as a weapon; Garrett will also argue an indefinite suspension is against the players’ collective bargaining agreement.

ESPN says a decision on Garrett’s appeal should come this week.

