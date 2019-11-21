Back in 2016, the year Prescott was drafted, the Patriots were looking for a quarterback. They wound up taking Jacoby Brissett with the 91st overall pick, near the end of the third round. They did a good amount of work on all the players at that position who might be availble in the middle rounds, though, which gave them an up-close look at Prescott. They liked what they saw.

FOXBOROUGH — When Jerry Jones shared the story of the time he ran into Bill Belichick on a ski vacation and, at least by Jones’s telling, Belichick told him to keep him in mind if he ever needed a good coach, it prompted one hypothetical: What if Belichick had become coach of the Cowboys?

“We did work on him,” Belichick said. “We do some work on everybody. We used to hit those Mississippi State connections down there. He had a great college career and he’s certainly having a great pro career. He’s having a great year this year, it’s hard seeing anybody playing much better than him. This guy’s tough.”

The Mississippi State connections Belichick referenced include Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge, who played at Mississippi State and was a coaching assistant there. Former Patriot Terrell Buckley is also the safeties coach there. Neither coach overlapped with Prescott, who wound up being the steal of the 2016 draft as the 135th overall pick in the fourth round and the eighth quarterback taken, but it always helps to be tight with a college coaching staff.

The Patriots were one of the seven teams that took quarterbacks ahead of Prescott in that draft. It’s hard to argue too much with their selection of Brissett, who spotted them a couple starts, was traded in 2017 to the Colts for Phillip Dorsett, and is now doing well as the starter in Indianapolis.

But Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in football this year. He’s been better than Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, who went first and second overall, respectively in that same draft. Prescott leads the league in passing yards with 3,221 and is tied for second with 21 passing touchdowns. He’s never had 4,000 passing yards in a season but is on pace to surpass 5,000 in this one.

“With the way he’s throwing it might be more than [5,000],” Belichick said. “It might be six. I don’t know. This guy can throw the ball. He’s very accurate. Has great poise in the pocket. Stands in there. He can extend plays and run if he has to . . . Just a great, great quarterback.”

The question is, is Prescott so good that he would have had a different trajectory in New England than Brissett did? Prescott is currently playing on the final year of his rookie contract in Dallas. Maybe there’s a perfect scenario in which he could have been set up as the heir apparent to Tom Brady, but that would depend on Brady being ready to call it quits or leave the Patriots after this year.

It’s also worth wondering if he would have developed in the same way if he’d remained a backup and if he’d been in the Patriots’ system, not the Cowboys’. It seems like the Patriots could have done a lot with a player of Prescott’s caliber, though, since he’s accurate and protects the football, traits they tend to covet. In Prescott’s first 50 career starts he threw 26 interceptions which, according to Pro Football Reference, are the fewest of any modern-era quarterback in his first 50.

“I think the more film I watch, you kind of really see how good he is,” Devin McCourty said. “He’s able to be on one hash, look maybe to that side, see if that route’s open. If that’s not open, he’s able to swing his hips, his whole body, around to the other side and throw a comeback to the wide side of the field with a corner breaking underneath it. So, very accurate, strong arm.”

So, maybe there is a perfect scenario in which Prescott would have shown enough as a Patriots backup that they would have hung onto him. And then maybe they would have known he could replace Brady, and maybe Brady will wind up being ready to go after this year. But it’s a lot of maybes.

The surest thing is that, while the Cowboys are the clear winners in drafting Prescott, the Patriots are not the losers for selecting Brissett, a good player they got a good return for. It is hard to say the same for the Broncos (Paxton Lynch in the first round), Jets (Christian Hackenberg in the second), Browns (Cody Kessler in the third) and Raiders (Connor Cook in the fourth).

Nora Princiotti