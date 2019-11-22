And so, while the former Baltimore coach been “very impressed” at what New England has done to this point in the season, he remains dubious about the chances of any team these days besting the 165-point barrier. Billick isn’t necessarily skeptical of the Patriots per se , only the fact the game has changed dramatically in the last 19 years — specifically, new rules designed to open things up for offenses — means the challenge is too great for any team.

Brian Billick knows stingy teams: His 2000 Ravens set the standard for a 16-game season, allowing just 165 points that year on the way to a Super Bowl win. So when Billick talks about the 2019 Patriots — the best in the league when it comes to points allowed this season at 108 through 10 games — you should listen.

Advertisement

“No disrespect to what (the Patriots are) doing this year, but I don’t know if that 2000 record will ever be broken,” Billick said Thursday. “The rules have changed and the game has changed so much.

“I mean, if they can do it in today’s game, my hat is off to them and they deserve the title of best in a single season. But with the rules the way they are today … if they do get it, they’ll really have to earn it.”

For the 2019 Patriots, the margin for error is growing smaller with each touchdown allowed, but 10 games into the regular season, they are still within striking distance of Billick’s Ravens. New England would have to allow 56 or fewer points over the last six games to surpass the Baltimore mark. Not impossible, especially given the fact the Patriots have two of their six games against the lowest-scoring teams in the league (Miami, Cincinnati). But with high-powered offenses from Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City also on the slate, to Billick’s point, they’ll really have to earn it.

Advertisement

“It’s not going to be easy for them, that’s for sure,” Billick said.

Is Tom Brady right to be upset? Share Email to a Friend Embed Nora Princiotti and Ben Volin discuss the Patriots offense and Tom Brady's sour mood. (Produced by Lucie McCormick for the Boston Globe)

Both Billick and linebacker Peter Boulware, who had seven sacks for that 2000 team, believe that if there’s a team capable of pulling it off, it might be one helmed by Bill Belichick.

“I’m very impressed with what (the Patriots have) done so far,” said Billick, currently working as an analyst for NFL Network. “No one plays more man than the Patriots do – they commit to it. You don’t live or die with a four-man rush or changeup zones. They are incredibly disciplined – they’re not going to misalign. It’s one thing to build an eight-man box like every team does, but they are going to make sure everyone is in the right spot. All it takes is one guy to mess things up. They have the assignment, the alignment, and technique all down.”

“Bill Belichick is a defensive mastermind – he knows defense better than anybody,” Boulware said. ”It wouldn’t shock me if his team ended up being the one that broke the record.”

As for the secret to their success, Boulware said a large part of it was rooted in a collective unselfishness.

“I think the biggest thing for us was having unselfish players,” said Boulware. “That’s the hardest thing in the NFL, to get guys to put away their egos or contracts and buy into what a head coach or defensive coordinator is selling. You have to find a way to have guys sacrifice personal goals like interceptions or sacks in the name of a greater good – then, you can get something special like we had. That was the mark of our defense – we had Brian Billick and (defensive coordinator) Marvin Lewis make us believe that the sacrifice was for the greater good.”

Advertisement

Brian Billick coached a Baltimore Ravens defense that was anchored by linebacker Ray Lewis and allowed just 165 points during the 2000 regular season. AP file

Billick echoes Boulware’s comments, and adds three more points of his own.

“A few things stand out for me about that 2000 team,” he notes. ”One, you couldn’t run on us. (Only three teams topped 100 yards rushing against the Ravens in the regular season.) Two, we could get pressure with a four-man front. And three, we had a real ability to open-field tackle. If you got to the second level, we weren’t going to give up a lot of big plays because we could minimize that sort of thing.

“That’s what it comes down to – playing great team defense,” added Billick. ”You can have some great individual players, but the group has to be strong enough to recognize the fact that it takes great team defense if you want to do something like that.”

In the end, it all paid off for Baltimore, a team that finished 12-4 and allowed just 10.3 points per game. They still won all four playoff games, capping their year with a thunderous 34-7 win over the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. In the end, they were one of four teams that — since the league went to a 16-game season — finished the year having allowed fewer than 200 points in the regular season before going on to win the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Despite the impressive nature of their record — only two other teams have allowed less than 200 points in one season since the 2000 Ravens, much less get anywhere near their mark — Boulware and Billick and the Ravens aren’t like the 1972 Dolphins. They wont be popping champagne if New England finishes the regular season with 166 total points allowed.

“I take a lot of pride in being part of a team that did something like that. It’s fun to be able to tell people you were part of a defense like that,” Boulware said. “But at the same time, it’s the nature of the NFL – records will be set and records will be broken. Good teams will set marks and good teams will break those marks. Just to have been a part of a record like that, it’s great – even if a team like the Patriots breaks it, you still take pride in the accomplishment.”

Follow Christopher Price @cpriceNFL.